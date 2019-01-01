-
NEW
SKU:66497
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Whether your characters are meeting each other or catching up, relaxing after a good day or thinking about life's big questions, chances are they're sitting on that familiar wooden park bench!
MD Bench Prop and Poses for Genesis 8 includes a bench with 4 material presets for Iray and 20 poses with 20 mirrors for the Genesis 8 Male(s) and the same amount for the Female(s). The same poses are given as partial for the upper (20 normal and another 20 mirror poses) and the lower body (20 normal and another 20 mirror poses), so there are 240 poses in total for both figures.
The new thing about this product is that it introduces a new faster, more convenient and accurate way to apply a pose. Now, you can right click with your mouse on a loaded bench in the viewport or on a bench’s label in the scene pane and choose, from the pop up menu, to move and pose a figure directly at the bench's position, without having to search into your Library for the poses. It also gives you the option to bring the figure to the bench position without apply one of the included poses, in the case you want to apply your own pose. Of course, this can be done only for the product’s bench. Some minor adjustments may need depending on the selected figure.
The only limitations are that the poses have to be in the original ‘Your Library/People/Genesis 8 Male (Female)/Poses/MikeD/Bench/Full Body’ folder so the script can find them, and that your poses’ library cannot be in a network folder like ‘//MyNetwork/My Library’ in order to work.
Watch the scripts in action in the next video:
What's Included and Features
- MD Bench Prop and Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
- MD Bench
- Material Options:
- Wood 01
- Wood 02
- Wood 03
- Wood 04
- Poses:
- Sitting on the bench 01 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 01
- Sitting on the bench 02 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 02
- Sitting on the bench 03 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 03
- Sitting on the bench 04 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 04
- Sitting on the bench 05 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 05
- Sitting on the bench 06 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 06
- Sitting on the bench 07 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 07
- Sitting on the bench 08 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 08
- Sitting on the bench 09 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 09
- Sitting on the bench 10 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 10
- Sitting on the bench 11 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 11
- Sitting on the bench 12 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 12
- Sitting on the bench 13 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 13
- Sitting on the bench 14 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 14
- Sitting on the bench 15 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 15
- Sitting on the bench 16 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 16
- Sitting on the bench 17 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 17
- Sitting on the bench 18 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 18
- Sitting on the bench 19 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 19
- Sitting on the bench 20 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench 20
- Sitting on the bench Lower 01 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 01
- Sitting on the bench Lower 02 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 02
- Sitting on the bench Lower 03 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 03
- Sitting on the bench Lower 04 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 04
- Sitting on the bench Lower 05 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 05
- Sitting on the bench Lower 06 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 06
- Sitting on the bench Lower 07 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 07
- Sitting on the bench Lower 08 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 08
- Sitting on the bench Lower 09 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 09
- Sitting on the bench Lower 10 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 10
- Sitting on the bench Lower 11 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 11
- Sitting on the bench Lower 12 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 12
- Sitting on the bench Lower 13 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 13
- Sitting on the bench Lower 14 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 14
- Sitting on the bench Lower 15 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 15
- Sitting on the bench Lower 16 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 16
- Sitting on the bench Lower 17 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 17
- Sitting on the bench Lower 18 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 18
- Sitting on the bench Lower 19 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 19
- Sitting on the bench Lower 20 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Lower 20
- Sitting on the bench Upper 01 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 01
- Sitting on the bench Upper 02 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 02
- Sitting on the bench Upper 03 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 03
- Sitting on the bench Upper 04 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 04
- Sitting on the bench Upper 05 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 05
- Sitting on the bench Upper 06 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 06
- Sitting on the bench Upper 07 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 07
- Sitting on the bench Upper 08 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 08
- Sitting on the bench Upper 09 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 09
- Sitting on the bench Upper 10 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 10
- Sitting on the bench Upper 11 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 11
- Sitting on the bench Upper 12 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 12
- Sitting on the bench Upper 13 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 13
- Sitting on the bench Upper 14 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 14
- Sitting on the bench Upper 15 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 15
- Sitting on the bench Upper 16 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 16
- Sitting on the bench Upper 17 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 17
- Sitting on the bench Upper 18 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 18
- Sitting on the bench Upper 19 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 19
- Sitting on the bench Upper 20 Mirror
- Sitting on the bench Upper 20
- Scripts:
- Product Support
- Textures Include:
- 26 Texture, Metallic, Glossiness, Specular, Roughness, Height, Normal and OtherMaps (All Maps are 2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer