Whether your characters are meeting each other or catching up, relaxing after a good day or thinking about life's big questions, chances are they're sitting on that familiar wooden park bench!

MD Bench Prop and Poses for Genesis 8 includes a bench with 4 material presets for Iray and 20 poses with 20 mirrors for the Genesis 8 Male(s) and the same amount for the Female(s). The same poses are given as partial for the upper (20 normal and another 20 mirror poses) and the lower body (20 normal and another 20 mirror poses), so there are 240 poses in total for both figures.

The new thing about this product is that it introduces a new faster, more convenient and accurate way to apply a pose. Now, you can right click with your mouse on a loaded bench in the viewport or on a bench’s label in the scene pane and choose, from the pop up menu, to move and pose a figure directly at the bench's position, without having to search into your Library for the poses. It also gives you the option to bring the figure to the bench position without apply one of the included poses, in the case you want to apply your own pose. Of course, this can be done only for the product’s bench. Some minor adjustments may need depending on the selected figure.

The only limitations are that the poses have to be in the original ‘Your Library/People/Genesis 8 Male (Female)/Poses/MikeD/Bench/Full Body’ folder so the script can find them, and that your poses’ library cannot be in a network folder like ‘//MyNetwork/My Library’ in order to work.

Watch the scripts in action in the next video: