Marmara Boat

    • Marmara Boat in Vendor, 3djoji, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66271
    Artist:
    3djoji
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    The Marmara Boat is inspired by 16th century Ottoman trade ships.

    Around the sea of Marmara and the Istanbul Strait, boats like this HD 750K quad-poly model transported light goods, which makes this boat perfect for your pirate, trade ship, seafaring, or sailor/trader scene!

    Each sail of the model can be folded, hoisted or removed if necessary, and painted decors are from an authentic model. Marmara boat is a must-have in your library.

    What's Included and Features

    • Marmara Boat (.DUF)
      • MB Folded Sails preload
      • MB Open Sails preload
      • MB Marmara Boat (no sails)
      • 6 Open Sails
      • 6 Folded Sails
    • Material Options
      • Material for each sail (12)
    • Textures Include
      • 329 Textures, Base color, Metallic, Roughness and Normal Maps (.JPG 2048 x 2048)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

