The Marmara Boat is inspired by 16th century Ottoman trade ships.

Around the sea of Marmara and the Istanbul Strait, boats like this HD 750K quad-poly model transported light goods, which makes this boat perfect for your pirate, trade ship, seafaring, or sailor/trader scene!

Each sail of the model can be folded, hoisted or removed if necessary, and painted decors are from an authentic model. Marmara boat is a must-have in your library.