NEW
SKU:61681
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$12.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Mage Apprentice: Fable contains 4 unique and highly detailed texture sets for Mage Apprentice For Genesis 8 Female(s) giving more options to the Dress, Cape, Shoulder Armour, both sets of Arm Wraps, Boots, Leggings and the Staff
What's Included and Features
- Mage Apprentice: Fable (.DUF)
- 4 Dress
- 4 Cape
- 4 Shoulder Armour
- 4 Upper Arm Wraps
- 4 Forearm Wraps
- 4 Boots
- 4 Staff
- 4 Leggings
- Textures Include:
- 302 Texture, Normal, Metallic, Roughness, Height, opacity maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio presets for Iray (.DUF)
- Daz Studio presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Mage Apprentice: Fable (.DUF)