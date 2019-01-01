-
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:61677Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
No one fears an apprentice mage like they should. You might not be able to take a dragon out of the sky yet but you can turn a mouse into a... mouse. Ahh well. Better get back to studying.
What's Included and Features
- Mage Apprentice for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
- Boots
- Cape
- Dress
- Forearm Wraps
- Leggings
- Shoulder Armor
- Staff
- Upper Arm Wraps
- Shapes supported by Auto-follow
- Textures Include:
- 44 Texture, Normal, Height and Metallic, Roughness Maps (Up to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Mage Apprentice for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)