SKU:66629
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
A mature African-American man with lots of character, Lewis HD for Leroy 8 includes a custom sculpted HD Head and body morphs.
His skin has been crafted using high-quality photo references. He comes with custom fiber hair eyebrows, mustache, facial hair, chest, and additional hair add-ons. Four eye colors, painted brows and no-brow options and three skin translucency settings are included.
Note: Lewis is sculpted on the Leroy 8 base and requires this character in order to resemble the promotional pictures.
What's Included and Features
- Lewis HD for Leroy 8 (.DUF)
- Lewis HD
- Wearables
- Lewis Chest Hair
- Lewis Eyebrows
- Lewis Facial Hair
- Lewis Moustache
- Lewis Pubic Hair
- Materials Iray
- Lewis Translucency Default
- Lewis Translucency High
- Lewis Translucency Low
- Lewis HD Lashes Mat
- Lewis Hair Black
- Lewis Hair Grey
- Lewis Hair Salt and Pepper
- Lewis Eye Color x 4
- Lewis Painted Brows Off
- Lewis Painted Brows On
- Lewis HD All Mats
- Lewis HD Anatomical Elements Mat
- Lewis HD Lashes Mat
- Textures Include
- 28 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Lewis HD for Leroy 8 (.DUF)