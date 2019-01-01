Loading...
    • Lewis HD for Leroy 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Male, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66629
    Artist:
    Daz Originals RedzStudio
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    A mature African-American man with lots of character, Lewis HD for Leroy 8 includes a custom sculpted HD Head and body morphs.

    His skin has been crafted using high-quality photo references. He comes with custom fiber hair eyebrows, mustache, facial hair, chest, and additional hair add-ons. Four eye colors, painted brows and no-brow options and three skin translucency settings are included.

    Note: Lewis is sculpted on the Leroy 8 base and requires this character in order to resemble the promotional pictures.

    What's Included and Features

    • Lewis HD for Leroy 8 (.DUF)
      • Lewis HD
    • Wearables
      • Lewis Chest Hair
      • Lewis Eyebrows
      • Lewis Facial Hair
      • Lewis Moustache
      • Lewis Pubic Hair
    • Materials Iray
      • Lewis Translucency Default
      • Lewis Translucency High
      • Lewis Translucency Low
      • Lewis HD Lashes Mat
      • Lewis Hair Black
      • Lewis Hair Grey
      • Lewis Hair Salt and Pepper
      • Lewis Eye Color x 4
      • Lewis Painted Brows Off
      • Lewis Painted Brows On
      • Lewis HD All Mats
      • Lewis HD Anatomical Elements Mat
      • Lewis HD Lashes Mat
    • Textures Include
      • 28 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

