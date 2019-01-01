A mature African-American man with lots of character, Lewis HD for Leroy 8 includes a custom sculpted HD Head and body morphs.

His skin has been crafted using high-quality photo references. He comes with custom fiber hair eyebrows, mustache, facial hair, chest, and additional hair add-ons. Four eye colors, painted brows and no-brow options and three skin translucency settings are included.

Note: Lewis is sculpted on the Leroy 8 base and requires this character in order to resemble the promotional pictures.