Landri for Genesis 8 Female

SKU:65971 Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Heterochromia is a rare eye coloration where eyes split into two different colors, and Landri, a Genesis 8 Character, has this rare and beautiful feature! Landri is a fit-bodied female character for Genesis 8 Female. Landri has a darling face and 12 distinctive and very cool eye colors.
Landri also comes with beautiful ocean-themed tattoos, 14 bold makeup choices, 10 shiny lipsticks, and lots of other cool options. Get Landri for your next render.
What's Included and Features
- Character for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Material Options:
- Base Skin
- Eyelashes
- 12 Eye Colors
- 10 Lip Color Options + Reset
- 10 Makeup Options + Reset
- 02 Face Contour Options + Reset
- 11 Nail Color Options
- Normal On/Off
- SSS Mode Chromatic/Mono
- Translucency Dark/Light/Medium
- Tattoos Apply
- Tattoos Arms
- Tattoos Legs
- Tattoos Torso
- Textures Include:
- 59 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Character for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)