Landri for Genesis 8 Female

Heterochromia is a rare eye coloration where eyes split into two different colors, and Landri, a Genesis 8 Character, has this rare and beautiful feature! Landri is a fit-bodied female character for Genesis 8 Female. Landri has a darling face and 12 distinctive and very cool eye colors.

Landri also comes with beautiful ocean-themed tattoos, 14 bold makeup choices, 10 shiny lipsticks, and lots of other cool options. Get Landri for your next render.