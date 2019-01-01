-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65977Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65977Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Pop-pop, fizz-fizz...
With the K-Fizz Weapons Collection in your Runtime, let your characters bring their bling, and fight their way through any concert, fantasy club, battleground or party of enemies!
The K-Fizz Weapons Collection comes with Dagger, DoubleDagger, DoubleSword, Glaive, Shield, and Sword, all carefully inset with precious jewels.
Give your character the defensive power to parry, blow, slice and dice with this fantasy-inspired bejeweled weapons collection!
What's Included and Features
- K-Fizz Weapons Collection (.DUF)
- Zero, Genesis 8 Right Hand and Left Hand Smart Props:
- K-Fizz Dagger
- K-Fizz DoubleDagger
- K-Fizz DoubleSword
- K-Fizz Glaive
- K-Fizz Shield
- K-Fizz Sword
- Full Set of Genesis 8 Right Hand and Left Hand H.Poses
- Full Set of Iray Materials
- Textures Include:
- 60 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Specular, Reflection and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Iray Clouds
- Stage Hand - Building Set and Scene Suite
- SY Confetti and Nature Effects Iray
- Neko Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Lollypop for Genesis 8 Female
- dForce K-Pop Girls Outfits for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Pop Sensation Outfit with dForce for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Mila HD for Genesis 8 Female
- Saya HD Character And Hair for Genesis 8 Female
- dForce Lea Hair 2 for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- COG Leather Vest and Bikini for Genesis 8 Female(s)