Pop-pop, fizz-fizz...

With the K-Fizz Weapons Collection in your Runtime, let your characters bring their bling, and fight their way through any concert, fantasy club, battleground or party of enemies!

The K-Fizz Weapons Collection comes with Dagger, DoubleDagger, DoubleSword, Glaive, Shield, and Sword, all carefully inset with precious jewels.

Give your character the defensive power to parry, blow, slice and dice with this fantasy-inspired bejeweled weapons collection!