-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66097Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
SKU:66097Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Life is messy, and Iray Wetworx, you can make your renders more life-like with this carefully crafted mess!
Iray WetWorx is a collection of liquid and foodstuff decals that can be applied to any character, any UV or any object using the in-built Iray decal node.
Decal options include water, sweat, coffee, coffee with milk, jam, assorted liquids, maple syrup, slime, and ketchup, plus plenty of utility options to make the most of you slightly messy scene!
What's Included and Features
- Iray WetWorx:
- 5 Clothing Sweat Decals
- 10 Coffee Decals
- 9 Milky Coffee Decals
- 10 Jam Decals
- 11 Liquid Decals (Several alternate styles available)
- 5 Maple Syrup Decals
- 6 Slime Decals
- 12 Ketchup Decals
- Textures Include:
- 163 Diffuse, Gloss, and Bump Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Iray WetWorx: