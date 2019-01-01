Loading...
Iray WetWorx

Iray WetWorx

  • $19.95
    Iray WetWorx in Resources and Add-ons, Shaders, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:66097
    Artist:
    KindredArts
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Life is messy, and Iray Wetworx, you can make your renders more life-like with this carefully crafted mess!

    Iray WetWorx is a collection of liquid and foodstuff decals that can be applied to any character, any UV or any object using the in-built Iray decal node.

    Decal options include water, sweat, coffee, coffee with milk, jam, assorted liquids, maple syrup, slime, and ketchup, plus plenty of utility options to make the most of you slightly messy scene!

    What's Included and Features

    • Iray WetWorx:
      • 5 Clothing Sweat Decals
      • 10 Coffee Decals
      • 9 Milky Coffee Decals
      • 10 Jam Decals
      • 11 Liquid Decals (Several alternate styles available)
      • 5 Maple Syrup Decals
      • 6 Slime Decals
      • 12 Ketchup Decals
    • Textures Include:
      • 163 Diffuse, Gloss, and Bump Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

