Life is messy, and Iray Wetworx, you can make your renders more life-like with this carefully crafted mess!

Iray WetWorx is a collection of liquid and foodstuff decals that can be applied to any character, any UV or any object using the in-built Iray decal node.

Decal options include water, sweat, coffee, coffee with milk, jam, assorted liquids, maple syrup, slime, and ketchup, plus plenty of utility options to make the most of you slightly messy scene!