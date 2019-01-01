Iray Solutions Workshop

When we experience lighting in the “real world” it tends to just well—happen! Without much effort from us, the sun rises, we flick a switch, or we open the curtains and there we have it, light! We may put some thought into where we place a lamp, how we angle the blinds, or where we aim a torch, but much of the time our experience with light is generally a passive experience.

Things are different in the 3D graphics world, where we’re wanting to maximize a scene that we have carefully set up and make the lighting look realistic. There’s a desire to optimise the elements of mood, a character’s expression, the textures and objects or certain areas in the scene.

This is a set of two community workshop webinar recordings where Daz Studio artists were invited to share their tips on lighting and rendering with Iray as well as share their Iray renders for critique.

Tips and Topics include:

Improving Iray render times

Making gel lights for Iray

Critique of Iray renders from various artists

Emissive lighting

Cutting down on render time on scenes with atmospheric affects

GPU and CPU rendering

Indoor scenes with Iray

Light setups for character skin

Daz Product discussion :use of Bokeh studio - light and HDR set

Experimenting with duplicate light sets

Running time : 1 hour and 55 minutes