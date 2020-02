The Industrial Blast Furnace is a must-have for any and all of your industry, factory, accident and apocalyptic scenes!

This incredible environment includes an industrial complex featuring a large blast furnace, and grass clumps and junk parts that litter the cracked concrete floor.

This environment is perfect for a post-apocalyptic wasteland or a dystopian corporate restricted zone, and will remind your character of deadly disasters like Chernobyl!