Indoor Lighting Iray Tutorial Set

Do your indoor rendered scenes look like Vicky can’t afford to pay her electric bill? Is your computer tied up for hours trying to get that dungeon render to finish? Is it hard to tell which space marine is which in the firefight in the airlock?

The Iray engine is most effective and efficient when more direct light is falling on the surfaces in your render. This is easily done in the great outdoors with an Iray skydome or HDRI. But interior scenes continue to stump many Daz Studio artists. In this tutorial set, Karl Knarr goes over valuable tips and tricks to get the quality results you’re looking for, including ridding renders of "fireflies" type noise.

Through three hours of presentation, he uses three DAZ studio sets to teach lighting in contemporary, fantasy, and sci-fi scenes to show how they work in practice with Iray.

Who is this Course for?

Artists : Who want to get the very best from interior set lighting and want to save time with their rendering.

Published artists : Creating stand out promotional renders

Requirements

DAZ Studio

Postwork software : Photoshop or GIMP

Session 1

1.1. Why is it so hard for Iray to light a room?

1.2. Realism verses practicality

1.3. Render settings for interior scenes

1.3.1. Exposure

1.3.2. White Point

1.3.3. Gamma

1.3.4. Light Path Length

1.4. Getting the most out of our scene based lighting

1.4.1. Emissive surfaces verses lights

1.4.2. Working with point and spot lights

1.4.3. Tricks for faster renders with emissives

1.5. Faking it artistically

1.5.1. Hiding Geometry

1.5.2. Dressing up your Windows

1.5.3. Helping Light Bounce

1.5.4. Plausible Ghost Lighting

Session 2 – Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Advanced techniques

2.1. Problems with Non-Contemporary Settings

2.2. Dungeon Diving

2.2.1. Keeping the Shadows

2.2.2. Making it Creepy

2.2.3. Iray Section Planes – Shooting Through Walls

2.3. The Final Frontier

2.3.1. Cutting Holes in the Hull

2.3.2. Adding Motivated Lights

2.3.3. Iray Canvases – We’ll figure it out in Post!

About the Presenter : Karl Knarr (AKA JonnyRay)

Whilst Karl's formal training is in computer programming, he has been learning and sharing tutorials on DAZ Studio since 2014. You can read more about Karl's digital artist journey and his tutorials here