Stretch the bounds of the default Daz Studio camera with these widescreen cameras simulations.

IG Photographer's Toolbox: Cinematic Cameras 2 includes 54 Daz Studio Cameras that have been meticulously redesigned and configured to make them work like real world digital and film cameras.

From the original CinemaScope motion picture camera to modern anamorphic digital cinematic cameras, IGPT: Cinematic Cameras 2 is a walk through of the history of widescreen cinema camera formats.

Each individual camera preset has been designed with a specific type of camera, and historically matching lens in mind, letting each Lens/Camera combination shine in its own special way.