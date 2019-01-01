-
SKU:65935
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Stretch the bounds of the default Daz Studio camera with these widescreen cameras simulations.
IG Photographer's Toolbox: Cinematic Cameras 2 includes 54 Daz Studio Cameras that have been meticulously redesigned and configured to make them work like real world digital and film cameras.
From the original CinemaScope motion picture camera to modern anamorphic digital cinematic cameras, IGPT: Cinematic Cameras 2 is a walk through of the history of widescreen cinema camera formats.
Each individual camera preset has been designed with a specific type of camera, and historically matching lens in mind, letting each Lens/Camera combination shine in its own special way.
What's Included and Features
- IG Photographer's Toolbox: Cinematic Cameras 2: (.DUF)
- 6 CinemaScope Anamorphic 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
- 6 CinemaScope55 Anamorphic 55mm Motion Picture Cameras
- 6 Digital Anamorphic Super35 Cinema Cameras
- 6 DXL Digital Anamorphic 35mm Cinema Cameras
- 6 2nd Generation Anamorphic 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
- 6 Modern Anamophic 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
- 6 Technirama Anamorphic 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
- 6 Techniscope Spherical 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
- 6 UltraPanavision Anamorphic 65mm Motion Picture Cameras
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- The Pool House
- The Streets of Tuscany
- The Streets Of The Wild West
- The Streets Of Venice
- dForce Summer Dream for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Urban Future 6
- dForce Rock On Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Shirred Dress Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Helena Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Bristol Hair for Genesis 8
- dForce Lea Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Females(s)
- dForce Faye Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
