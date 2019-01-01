Loading...
IG Photographer's Toolbox: Cinematic Cameras 2

  • $18.95
    SKU:65935
    Artist:
    InaneGlory
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Stretch the bounds of the default Daz Studio camera with these widescreen cameras simulations.

    IG Photographer's Toolbox: Cinematic Cameras 2 includes 54 Daz Studio Cameras that have been meticulously redesigned and configured to make them work like real world digital and film cameras.

    From the original CinemaScope motion picture camera to modern anamorphic digital cinematic cameras, IGPT: Cinematic Cameras 2 is a walk through of the history of widescreen cinema camera formats.

    Each individual camera preset has been designed with a specific type of camera, and historically matching lens in mind, letting each Lens/Camera combination shine in its own special way.

    What's Included and Features

    • IG Photographer's Toolbox: Cinematic Cameras 2: (.DUF)
      • 6 CinemaScope Anamorphic 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
      • 6 CinemaScope55 Anamorphic 55mm Motion Picture Cameras
      • 6 Digital Anamorphic Super35 Cinema Cameras
      • 6 DXL Digital Anamorphic 35mm Cinema Cameras
      • 6 2nd Generation Anamorphic 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
      • 6 Modern Anamophic 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
      • 6 Technirama Anamorphic 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
      • 6 Techniscope Spherical 35mm Motion Picture Cameras
      • 6 UltraPanavision Anamorphic 65mm Motion Picture Cameras

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

