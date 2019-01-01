-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66263Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, PoserInstall Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66263Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, PoserInstall Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
This Hpobaric Airlock is ready to put your character in low pressure!
The fully-functional Hypobaric Airlock Vignette is perfect for your Sci-Fi, space, technology and laboratory renders. Fully rigged with Full DAZ Studio support with ERC Dials for all the moving parts. Basic Poser Support as standard. Comes with tons of Camera, Textures and Material options.
Get the Hypobaric Airlock for your next tech scene.
What's Included and Features
- Hypobaric Airlock (.DUF and CR2)
- Hypobaric Airlock:
- Inner Door Bolts Open
- Inner Door Handle Rotate
- Inner Door Inner Lock Release
- Inner Door Lever Move
- Inner Door Open
- Inner Door Sign Move
- Open Valves On Entrance
- Outer Door Bolts Open
- Outer Door Handle Rotate
- Outer Door Inner Lock Release
- Outer Door Lever Move
- Outer Door Open
- Outer Door Sign Rotate
- Valve Drain
- Valve Fill
- 11 Cameras Presets (DAZ Studio Only)
- Material Options:
- 1 Full MAT
- Emitters 1 - 3 ON/OFF
- Chamber Emitter ON/OFF
- Textures Include:
- 166 Texture, Normal, Metallic, Roughness, Height, Opacity (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
- Poser 6+ Material Presets (.MC6)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 1 Poser Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: