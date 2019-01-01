Ideal for your Sci-fi scenes, the Hover Bike is easy to use and easy to render.

Hover Bike will be your character's go to mode of transportation for all of your futuristic, urban, chase and alien scenes! Hover Bike comes with plasma cannons and front and back flames.

Plus, with 2 Poses Preset for Genesis 3 Figure, 2 Poses Preset for Genesis 8 Figure and 12 poses controls, the Hover Bike easily adapts to all of your needs.