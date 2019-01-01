-
SKU:66531
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Ideal for your Sci-fi scenes, the Hover Bike is easy to use and easy to render.
Hover Bike will be your character's go to mode of transportation for all of your futuristic, urban, chase and alien scenes! Hover Bike comes with plasma cannons and front and back flames.
Plus, with 2 Poses Preset for Genesis 3 Figure, 2 Poses Preset for Genesis 8 Figure and 12 poses controls, the Hover Bike easily adapts to all of your needs.
What's Included and Features
- Hover Bike (.duf)
- Hover Bike
- Hover Bike With flame
- Hover Bike Front flame
- Hover Bike Back flame
- Hover Bike G8F Pose Preset
- Hover Bike G8M Pose Preset
- Hover Bike G3F Pose Preset
- Hover Bike G3M Pose Preset
- 39 textures, Diffuse, Metallic, Roughness, Normal (2048X2048 to 4096X4096)
- Iray & 3Delight Materials Preset
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer