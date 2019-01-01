Loading...
Hover Bike Textures Set

Hover Bike Textures Set

  • $12.95
    Hover Bike Textures Set
      NEW
    • $12.95
    SKU:66535
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mely3D
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:
      
      
      
      
    SKU:66535
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mely3D
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

  • Details

    Adapt your Hover Bike to your liking with this set of 4 Textures.

    Hover Bike Textures Set includes Red, Yellow, Bordeaux, and Black Materials Presets so your Hover Bike will look perfect wherever you park or float it!

    What's Included and Features

    • Hover Bike (.duf)
    • Hover Bike Red Materials Preset
    • Hover Bike Yellow Materials Preset
    • Hover Bike Bordeaux color Materials Preset
    • Hover Bike Black Materials Preset
    • 144 Textures Diffuses, Metallic, Roughness, Normal (4096X4096)
    • Iray & 3Delight Materials Preset

    Notes

    No

