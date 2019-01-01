Loading...
Hip Hop Moves for Darcy 8 and Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:66063
    Artist:
    Daz Originals 3D Sugar
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    There's so much flow in this set of poses it's almost unbelievable!

    Hip Hop Moves for Darcy 8 and Genesis 8 Female is the ultimate collection of dance, break-dance, and groove poses for Darcy 8 and Genesis 8 Female.  Pose set includes 25 Full Body poses for Darcy 8 and Genesis 8 Female, plus 10 Facial Expressions.

    If your character loves to feel the music and dance, then she needs Hip Hop Moves for Darcy 8.

    What's Included and Features

    • Hip Hop Moves for Darcy 8 and Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • 25 Full Body Poses for Darcy 8
      • 25 Full Body Poses for Genesis 8 Female
      • 10 Facial Expressions for Genesis 8 Female

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

