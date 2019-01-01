There's so much flow in this set of poses it's almost unbelievable!

Hip Hop Moves for Darcy 8 and Genesis 8 Female is the ultimate collection of dance, break-dance, and groove poses for Darcy 8 and Genesis 8 Female. Pose set includes 25 Full Body poses for Darcy 8 and Genesis 8 Female, plus 10 Facial Expressions.

If your character loves to feel the music and dance, then she needs Hip Hop Moves for Darcy 8.