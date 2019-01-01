-
SKU:66857
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$14.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
The perfect time to barbecue with friends and family is all the time! With Grillin' Poses for Genesis 8, your Female and Male characters enjoy the fun and community of cooking in the outdoors.
Included in the set are 4 Single Stance poses for Genesis 8 Female and Genesis 8 Male base models, as well as 4 meticulously crafted two-person vignette pose presets for both.
In addition, you get a digital hot dog (or bratwurst) wiener prop that comes with both an uncooked and grilled texture option, plus a platter so your character can transport the "dogs" to or from the grill.
Wearable presets are included for these props as well as props found in the Barbeque Props set to make it easy to set up your scenes for rendering.
What's Included and Features
- Grillin' Poses for Genesis 8 (DUF)
- 16 poses in total
- 4 single stance poses for Genesis 8 Female (DUF)
- GP Watching the Grill
- GP Grill Mistress
- GP Waiting
- GP A Dash of Seasoning
- 4 single stance poses for Genesis 8 Male (DUF)
- GP Tending the Grill
- GP Grill Master
- GP Checking the Temp
- GP Is It Ready?
- 4 two-person vignette poses (8 poses in total) for Genesis 8 Female and Male (DUF)
- GP 09 A Plattering the Food Male
- GP 09 B Plattering the Food Female
- GP 10 A Grilling Team Male
- GP 10 B Grilling Team Male
- GP 11 A Backseat Grilling Seated Male
- GP 11 B Backseat Grilling Standing Male
- GP 12 A Yummy! Female 1
- GP 12 B Yummy! Female 2
- 14 wearable presets to load props onto Genesis 8 Male and Female (DUF)
- GPW 01 Arbor and Grill to Genesis 8 Female
- GPW 02 Arbor and Grill to Genesis 8 Male
- GPW 03 Chair to Genesis 8 Female
- GPW 04 Chair to Genesis 8 Male
- GPW 05 Platter to Genesis 8 Female
- GPW 06 Platter to Genesis 8 Male
- GPW 07 LH Spatula to Genesis 8 Female
- GPW 08 RH Spatula to Genesis 8 Female
- GPW 09 LH Spatula to Genesis 8 Male
- GPW 10 RH Spatula to Genesis 8 Male
- GPW 11 LH Tongs to Genesis 8 Female
- GPW 12 RH Tongs to Genesis 8 Female
- GPW 13 LH Tongs to Genesis 8 Male
- GPW 14 RH Tongs to Genesis 8 Male
- 3 props (DUF)
- FF Grillin' BBQ Platter with Hot Dog Pile
- FF Grillin' BBQ Platter
- FF Grillin' Dog
- 2 texture options each for both the BBQ Platter and the Grillin' Dog (DUF)
- Clean Grillin' BBQ Platter
- Dirty Grillin' BBQ Platter
- Uncooked Grillin' Dog
- Grilled Hot Dog
- Textures Included:
- 5 Texture, Displacement, and Normal Maps (up to 4800 x 4800)
- Daz Studio Pose Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Grillin' Poses for Genesis 8 (DUF)