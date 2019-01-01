Loading...
Barbeque Props

    SKU:62225
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Merlin Studios
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser
  • Details

    A wooden arbour with a gas barbeque and props.

    Poser and DAZ Studio versions are included; the DAZ Studio version featuring both 3Delight and Iray support.

    What's Included and Features

    • Barbeque Props (.duf, .pp2, .obj)
      • Arbour
      • Barbeque
        • Lid
      • Cannister
      • Chair
      • Pipe
      • Utensil1
      • Utensil2
    • Barbeque Props Sets (.duf, .pp2, .obj)
      • Arbour
        • Barbeque
          • Lid
          • Cannister
          • Pipe
        • Utensil1
        • Utensil2
      • Barbeque
        • Lid
        • Cannister
        • Pipe
    • Textures Include:
      • 45 Texture, Specular, Bump and Normal maps (up to 4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Prop Presets for Iray (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio Prop Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
    • Poser Prop Presets (.PP2)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
      • 1 Poser Core Installer

