-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66467Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66467Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
He's got a big mouth and an even bigger appetite!
The Gnasher loves to lurk in dark corners of the forest, derelict space stations, and underground environments waiting to surprise unsuspecting adventurers with his toothy smile.
This Original Creature Figure is a must-have for your bestiary. Comes with two texture options and a set of base poses to get you started with the Gnasher's hungry ambushes.
Get the Gnasher for your next Sci-Fi, Fantasy, explorer or horror render!
What's Included and Features
- Gnasher Figure (.DUF)
- Pose-able Tongue
- Pose-able Tail
- 2 Material Options
- Gnasher Orange
- Gnasher Pinky
- 10 Expression Morphs
- Mouth Open
- Mouth Closed
- Sneer
- Eyes Closed
- Both
- Left
- Right
- Upper Lower
- 6 Pose Files (.DUF)
- Relaxed
- Walking
- Running
- Jumping
- Dead
- Tongue Idle
- Textures Include:
- 14 Texture Maps, Diffuse, Roughness, Displacement and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- 16-bit HD Displacement for superior detail
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Gnasher Figure (.DUF)