Garden Plants - Helleborus orientalis Christmas Rose Flowers

Don't miss out on this huge bundle of 50 highly detailed Helleborous plants, including the classic Christmas Rose as well as lots of different colors found in the beautiful oriental Hellebore family.

Garden Plants are great for use in your digital Christmas decorations, potted or as part of a garden, perfect for your digital forests and woodlands, and lovely in any situation where their solid, elegant blooms will enliven the scene!

High detail models made with scans and photographs of plants in my own collection, include both fully flowering, bud and foliage only versions, and as always material presets are included for all colors so that they can be changed on a whim!

Get Garden Plants for a wonderful addition to your digital plant collection!