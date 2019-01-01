-
SKU:65973 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12 Install Types:
-
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Don't miss out on this huge bundle of 50 highly detailed Helleborous plants, including the classic Christmas Rose as well as lots of different colors found in the beautiful oriental Hellebore family.
Garden Plants are great for use in your digital Christmas decorations, potted or as part of a garden, perfect for your digital forests and woodlands, and lovely in any situation where their solid, elegant blooms will enliven the scene!
High detail models made with scans and photographs of plants in my own collection, include both fully flowering, bud and foliage only versions, and as always material presets are included for all colors so that they can be changed on a whim!
Get Garden Plants for a wonderful addition to your digital plant collection!
What's Included and Features
- Garden Plants - Helleborus orientalis Christmas Rose Flowers (.DUF)
- GPHB Helleborus 001a
- GPHB Helleborus 001b
- GPHB Helleborus 001c
- GPHB Helleborus 001d
- GPHB Helleborus 001e
- GPHB Helleborus 001f
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 002a
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 002b
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 002c
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 002d
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 002e
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 002f
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 003a
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 003b
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 003c
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 003d
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 003e
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 003f
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 004a
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 004b
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 004c
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 004d
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 004e
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 004f
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 005a
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 005b
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 005c
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 005d
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 005e
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis 005f
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 009a
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 009b
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 008a
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 008b
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 008c
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 008d
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 008e
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 008f
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 009c
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 009d
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 009e
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 009f
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 010a
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 010b
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 010c
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 010d
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 010e
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis bud 010f
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis leaf 006
- GPHB Helleborus orientalis leaf 007
- Materials Iray:
- GPHB Blush Orientalis
- GPHB Chocolate Orientalis
- GPHB Maroon Blotch Orientalis
- GPHB Marroon Orientalis
- GPHB Pink Spot Orientalis
- GPHB White
- Textures Include:
- 29 Textures, Base Color, Displacement, Height, Glossiness, Normal, Specular,Translucency, Transparency Maps (500 x 2000 to 2000 x 2000)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Garden Plants - Helleborus orientalis Christmas Rose Flowers (.DUF)