Garden Flowers - Lavender Bushes

No garden, or mediterainian landscape for that matter, is complete with out Lavender!

This bundle of twenty high detail bushes in full flower represents both the English Lavaeder and the French Lavender in various stages of maturity from tiny bushes that will sit in a flower pot, to much larger ones that will make a great low hedge. This handy litttle bundle contains enough variation with in it in both subtle colors and structure that you can create an almost infinate looking variety from just a few plants. The models are high poly but can be used in instancing to increase numbers with out overloading your computer.

Materials created using Iray and Scans and photographs insure that realism is key in this great little bundle of plants!

Perfect to entice digital bees and butterflys in to your cyber gardens!