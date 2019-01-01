Garden Flowers - Cone Flowers

Digital High summer has reached a content directory near you!

Twenty-five high detail, realistic models of the classic Cone Flower otherwise known as Echinacea, a classic grassland plant adopted in to herbal law and gardens, and now one of the most popular mid to late summer flowering perennial plants. Large daisy flowers with prominent cones in the centre in shades of white, pink and magenta, jewel the digital flower border and grassland with intense splashes of color.

Introduce this classic in to your digital plant collection.

High detail models with materials created using the power of Iray and Daz Studio to give you the most realistic plants possible

As always 25 models can be used in almost endless variety by slight adjustments in the y rotation values and scale. The materials included will work on all models in this bundle.