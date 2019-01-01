-
SKU:62651
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Digital High summer has reached a content directory near you!
Twenty-five high detail, realistic models of the classic Cone Flower otherwise known as Echinacea, a classic grassland plant adopted in to herbal law and gardens, and now one of the most popular mid to late summer flowering perennial plants. Large daisy flowers with prominent cones in the centre in shades of white, pink and magenta, jewel the digital flower border and grassland with intense splashes of color.
Introduce this classic in to your digital plant collection.
High detail models with materials created using the power of Iray and Daz Studio to give you the most realistic plants possible
As always 25 models can be used in almost endless variety by slight adjustments in the y rotation values and scale. The materials included will work on all models in this bundle.
What's Included and Features
- Garden Flowers - Cone Flowers (.DUF)
- 25 GFCF Cone Flowers
- Materials Iray
- GFCF One Flower Green Twister
- GFCF One Flower Pale Pink
- GFCF One Flower Purple
- GFCF One Flower White
- Textures Include
- 19 Texture, Displacement, Glossiness, Normal, Reflection, Specular, Transparency (1000 x 1000 to 2000 x 2000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
