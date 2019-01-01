-
SKU:65961
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
-
Details
Bienvenue a la French Street, a romantic, modern place for your artwork, advertisements and/or games.
This large outdoor environment is very user friendly, with On or OFF functions for street lamps and home lighting. Your camera is able to move freely through smart grouping.
What's Included and Features
- French Street: (.DUF)
- French Street Preload
- Materials:
- Interior Lights On
- Interior Lights Close
- Street Lamps Close
- Street Lamps On
- Textures Include:
- 8 Diffuse, 8 Normal, 1 Opacity Map (2048x2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- French Street: (.DUF)