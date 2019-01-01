Loading...
French Street

French Street

    • French Street in Places and Things, Structures, Cityscapes and Buildings, Contemporary, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:65961
    Artist:
    Neikdian
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Bienvenue a la French Street, a romantic, modern place for your artwork, advertisements and/or games.

    This large outdoor environment is very user friendly, with On or OFF functions for street lamps and home lighting. Your camera is able to move freely through smart grouping.

    What's Included and Features

    • French Street: (.DUF)
      • French Street Preload
    • Materials:
      • Interior Lights On
      • Interior Lights Close
      • Street Lamps Close
      • Street Lamps On
    • Textures Include:
      • 8 Diffuse, 8 Normal, 1 Opacity Map (2048x2048)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

