Flight Suit Outfit Textures

  • Details

    A versatile pack of textures for the Flight suit to handle whatever planet you're assigned to next!

    What's Included and Features

    • Flight Suit Outfit Textures:
      • 4 Suit Options
      • 4 Boots Options
    • Textures Include:
      • 8 Texture Maps (2048x2048 and 4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

