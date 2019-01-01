Loading...
Flight Suit Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

    Flight Suit Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

SKU:66627
Artist: Daz Originals
Compatible Figures: Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software: DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    With the Flight Suit Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s), your male character can be anybody's wingman.

    Flight Suit Outfit comes with complete Suit, Patches, and Boots and is ready for all of your air, military, air force, and other flying-related renders.

    Hit the skies with the Flight Suit Outfit.

    What's Included and Features

    • Flight suit Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)(.DUF)
      • Flight Suit
      • Flight Suit Patches
      • Flight Suit Boots
    • Material Options
      • Patches Material
      • 1 Suit Materials
      • 1 Boots Materials
    • Supported Shapes
      • Dain 8
      • Floyd 8
      • Lee 8
      • Edward 8
      • Darius 8
      • Diego 8
      • The Brute 8
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Textures Include
      • 7 tga maps
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
    • Texture Templates available through the Product Library

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

