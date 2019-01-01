-
This product is in these bundles
Details
With the Flight Suit Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s), your male character can be anybody's wingman.
Flight Suit Outfit comes with complete Suit, Patches, and Boots and is ready for all of your air, military, air force, and other flying-related renders.
Hit the skies with the Flight Suit Outfit.
What's Included and Features
- Flight suit Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)(.DUF)
- Flight Suit
- Flight Suit Patches
- Flight Suit Boots
- Material Options
- Patches Material
- 1 Suit Materials
- 1 Boots Materials
- Supported Shapes
- Dain 8
- Floyd 8
- Lee 8
- Edward 8
- Darius 8
- Diego 8
- The Brute 8
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Textures Include
- 7 tga maps
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Flight suit Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)(.DUF)