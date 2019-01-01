Time for Oktoberfest! The FG Oktoberfest Bar is a German bar environment and props set that's perfect for Oktoberfest or any other tavern, pub, or drinking establishment render!

This authentic environment comes with tons of great props like Beer Stein and Glasses, Bottles (in seven varieties!), Pretzel and Pretzel stand, Badges, Stools, Dining Tables and Stools, Lamp and more.

Get the FG Oktoberfest Bar for your next fun, seasonal or historical scene.