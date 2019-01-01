-

SKU:66147
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Time for Oktoberfest! The FG Oktoberfest Bar is a German bar environment and props set that's perfect for Oktoberfest or any other tavern, pub, or drinking establishment render!
This authentic environment comes with tons of great props like Beer Stein and Glasses, Bottles (in seven varieties!), Pretzel and Pretzel stand, Badges, Stools, Dining Tables and Stools, Lamp and more.
Get the FG Oktoberfest Bar for your next fun, seasonal or historical scene.
What's Included and Features
- FG Oktoberfest Bar (.DUF)
- FGOF Oktoberfest Bar Preload
- FGOF Oktoberfest Bar Ready Scene
- FG Bottle Set
- FGOF Bar Table Set
- Props
- FGOF Badge
- FGOF Beer Glass
- FGOF Beer Stein 2
- FGOF Bottle 1
- FGOF Bottle 2
- FGOF Bottle 4
- FGOF Bottle 5
- FGOF Bottle 6
- FGOF Bottle 7
- FGOF Chalk Board
- FGOF Cork Tray
- FGOF Dining Table Set
- FGOF Fancy Lamp
- FGOF Glass 2
- FGOF Glass 3
- FGOF Glass Stack 2
- FGOF Glass
- FGOF Mug 2
- FGOF Picture 1
- FGOF Picture 3
- FGOF POS
- FGOF Pretxzel Stand
- FGOF Pretzel
- FGOF Stien 2
- FGOF stool Short
- FGOF stool Tall
- FGOF Tall Pic
- FGOF Taps
- FGOF TV 1
- FGOF TV 2
- FGOF Wall Menu
- FGOF Wall Shelves 2
- Preset Cameras
- FGOF Cameras
- Textures Include
- 85 Texture Maps (700 x 700 to 4700 x 4700)
- HDRI images
- autumn_forest_01_2k
- colorful_studio_2k
- music_hall_02_2k
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer