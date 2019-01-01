-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65717Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65717Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Make your Eleia Outfit sing with Eleia Outfit Textures
What's Included and Features
- Eleia Outfit Textures
- Edione, Goddess of Triumph
- Rixenta, Goddess of Miracles
- Vohdite, Goddess of Time
- Zidlena, Goddess of Order
- Textures Include
- 28 Texture, Bump and Specular Maps (4000 x 4000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Eleia Outfit Textures