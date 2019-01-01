Loading...
Eleia Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    Eleia Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
    SKU:63371
    Artist:
    Daz Originals 4blueyes DirtyFairy
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    $50.00
  • Details

    A 3 piece Greek myth-inspired outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s).

    What's Included and Features

    • Eleia Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Eleia !Outfit
    • Eleia Armband
      • FBMExpandAll
    • Eleia Dress
      • BeltLoosenALL
      • BeltLoosenBack
      • BeltLoosenFront
      • BeltLoosenLeft
      • BeltLoosenRight
      • Center Depth
      • Center Height Bottom
      • Center Height Top Depth
      • Center Height Top
      • Center Pinch
      • Center UpDown 1
      • Center UpDown 2
      • Center Width 1
      • Center Width 2
      • Depth Adjust
      • Expand All
      • Expand Breast 1
      • Expand Breast 2
      • Expand Breast Left
      • Expand Breast Right
      • Expand Neck Depth
      • Expand Neck Width
      • Flat Chest Smoother 1
      • Flat Chest Smoother 2
      • Flat Chest Smoother 3
      • Front Height 1
      • Front Height 2
      • Front Width
      • Loosen Abdomen 1
      • Loosen Abdomen 2
      • Loosen Back Lower
      • Loosen Back Mid 1
      • Loosen Back Mid 2
      • Loosen Back Upper
      • Loosen Collars
      • Loosen Front Lower 1
      • Loosen Front Lower 2
      • Loosen Front Mid
      • Loosen Front Upper
      • Loosen Hip 1
      • Loosen Hip 2
      • Loosen Side L
      • Loosen Side R
      • Rear Loosen 1
      • Rear Loosen 2
      • Rear Loosen 3
      • Spine Adjust Bottom
      • Spine Adjust Top
      • Sternum Height
      • Under Height
      • Under Lower
      • Under Smoother 1
      • Under Smoother 2
      • Under Smoother 3
      • Under Smoother 4
      • Under Smoother 5
    • Eleia Heels
      • Back_All
      • Front_All
      • Heels_H
      • L_All
      • L_Foot
      • L_FootAll
      • L_Heel
      • L_Knee
      • L_Shin
      • L_Toes
      • Legs_Adjust
      • R_All
      • R_Foot
      • R_FootAll
      • R_Heel
      • R_Knee
      • R_Shin
      • R_Toes
    • Eleia !Feet Pose
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBM Karyssa 8 Body
      • FBM Kaylee 8 Body
      • FBM Sakura8Body
      • FBM Tika 8 Body
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMAlexandra8
      • FBMBabina8
      • FBMBridget8
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMDarcy8
      • FBMEllithia8
      • FBMEva8
      • FBMGabriela8
      • FBMGia8
      • FBMGirl8
      • FBMKala8
      • FBMKanade8
      • FBMLatonya8
      • FBMMabel8
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPenny8
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMSydney8
      • FBMTasha8
      • FBMTeenJane8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMTeenRaven8
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMZelara8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Material Options
      • Yxlene, Goddess of Mercy
      • Eleia
    • Textures Include
      • 19 Texture, Bump and Specular Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4000 x 4000)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

