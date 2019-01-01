-
SKU:63371
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
A 3 piece Greek myth-inspired outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s).
What's Included and Features
- Eleia Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Eleia !Outfit
- Eleia Armband
- FBMExpandAll
- Eleia Dress
- BeltLoosenALL
- BeltLoosenBack
- BeltLoosenFront
- BeltLoosenLeft
- BeltLoosenRight
- Center Depth
- Center Height Bottom
- Center Height Top Depth
- Center Height Top
- Center Pinch
- Center UpDown 1
- Center UpDown 2
- Center Width 1
- Center Width 2
- Depth Adjust
- Expand All
- Expand Breast 1
- Expand Breast 2
- Expand Breast Left
- Expand Breast Right
- Expand Neck Depth
- Expand Neck Width
- Flat Chest Smoother 1
- Flat Chest Smoother 2
- Flat Chest Smoother 3
- Front Height 1
- Front Height 2
- Front Width
- Loosen Abdomen 1
- Loosen Abdomen 2
- Loosen Back Lower
- Loosen Back Mid 1
- Loosen Back Mid 2
- Loosen Back Upper
- Loosen Collars
- Loosen Front Lower 1
- Loosen Front Lower 2
- Loosen Front Mid
- Loosen Front Upper
- Loosen Hip 1
- Loosen Hip 2
- Loosen Side L
- Loosen Side R
- Rear Loosen 1
- Rear Loosen 2
- Rear Loosen 3
- Spine Adjust Bottom
- Spine Adjust Top
- Sternum Height
- Under Height
- Under Lower
- Under Smoother 1
- Under Smoother 2
- Under Smoother 3
- Under Smoother 4
- Under Smoother 5
- Eleia Heels
- Back_All
- Front_All
- Heels_H
- L_All
- L_Foot
- L_FootAll
- L_Heel
- L_Knee
- L_Shin
- L_Toes
- Legs_Adjust
- R_All
- R_Foot
- R_FootAll
- R_Heel
- R_Knee
- R_Shin
- R_Toes
- Eleia !Feet Pose
- Supported Shapes
- FBM Karyssa 8 Body
- FBM Kaylee 8 Body
- FBM Sakura8Body
- FBM Tika 8 Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMAlexandra8
- FBMBabina8
- FBMBridget8
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMDarcy8
- FBMEllithia8
- FBMEva8
- FBMGabriela8
- FBMGia8
- FBMGirl8
- FBMKala8
- FBMKanade8
- FBMLatonya8
- FBMMabel8
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPenny8
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMSydney8
- FBMTasha8
- FBMTeenJane8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMTeenRaven8
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMZelara8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Material Options
- Yxlene, Goddess of Mercy
- Eleia
- Textures Include
- 19 Texture, Bump and Specular Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4000 x 4000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer