SKU:66515Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Elaborate Jewelry Vol 1 is the first installment in Parallax's elaborate jewelry collection. Whether ceremonial, ethnic, religious or simply beautiful, your characters will love unique craftsmanship behind each piece of jewelry.
Every item is UV mapped with assigned surfaces in order to ensure versatility in coordinating with your outfits. This means you may use your own library of shaders or the iray options I have included. There are morphs and rigged elements combined to provide you with the flexibility to achieve realistic results when posing.
Elaborate Jewelry Vol 1 includes:
- Oracle - A glamorous nose chain and headdress.
- Zodiac - All 12 signs of the Zodiac are interchangeable via one click options for the charm window. Prop version included.
- Bird Of Prey - A fantasy oriented headdress. Prop version included.
- Satori - An intricate elaborate headdress with matching earrings. Ceremonial. Prop version included.
What's Included and Features
- Elaborate Jewelry Vol 1 (.DUF)
- Oracle Jewelry
- Headdress:
- Center Adj
- Center Area Adj
- Center Stone Out
- Center Stone Vert Adj
- Forehead Adj
- L Cheek Adj
- L Eyebrow Adj
- Nose Adj Out
- R Cheek Adj
- R Eyebrow Adj
- Side Diamonds Hori Adj
- Side Diamonds Vert Adj
- Ear Cuffs:
- Ear R Scale
- Ear L Scale
- Nose Chain:
- Nose Chain Ear Down
- Nose Chain Ear L R
- Nose Chain Ear Up
- Nose Chain Length
- Nose Chain Swing
- Nose Chain Down
- Nose L R
- Nose Up
- Supported Shapes:
- Victoria 8
- Material Options:
- Ancient Egyptian
- Dinah Diamonds
- Emerald Diamonds
- Parallax Diamonds
- Passion Diamonds
- Headdress:
- Bird Of Prey
- Headdress:
- Big Feathers Scale
- Dead Depth Position Adj
- Head Vert Position Adj
- Head Width Adj
- L Feather 1 FB
- L Feather 1 LR
- L Feather 1 Scale
- L Feather 2 FB
- L Feather 2 LR
- L Feather Scale
- Nose FB
- Nose LR
- Nose UD
- R Feather 1 FB
- R Feather 1 LR
- R Feather 1 Scale
- R Feather 2 FB
- R Feather 2 LR
- R Feather Scale
- Face Guards:
- Parent to face
- Supported Shapes:
- Victoria 8
- Victoria 7
- Michael 8
- Michael 7
- Other Shapes supported by the included prop version
- Material Options:
- Sparrow
- White & Bronze
- White & Silver
- Winter
- Headdress:
- Eye Of Zodiac
- Headdress:
- Chain Change Type
- Chain Down
- Chain Length
- Chain Swing
- Chain Up
- Ear InOut
- Forehead Down
- Forehead InOut
- Forehead Up
- Mirror
- Pearls Back
- Pearls Down
- Pearls Forward
- Pearls InOut
- Pearls Rotate
- Pearls Scale
- Pearls Up
- The Signs:
- Aquarius
- Aries
- Cancer
- Capricorn
- Gemini
- Leo
- Libra
- Pisces
- Taurus
- Scorpio
- Sagittarius
- Virgo
- Supported Shapes:
- Victoria 8
- Michael 8
- Other Shapes supported by the included prop version
- Material Options:
- Poseidon Blue
- Dark Love
- Ember
- Enlightened
- Fire
- Red & Silver
- Sea & Gold
- Yellow & Gold
- Headdress:
- Satori Jewelry Set
- SJ Chest:
- Fitted to Genesis 8 Female
- SJ Headdress:
- Back Chain Adj
- Back Chain Out
- Elephant Scale
- Forehead Out
- Head Scale
- SJ Alternative
- Temples Adj
- SJ L Earring:
- Rigged
- SJ R Earring:
- Rigged
- Supported Shapes:
- Victoria 8
- Other Shapes supported by the included prop version
- Material Options:
- Anicca
- Jhana
- SJ Chest:
- Textures Include:
- 22 Texture, Normal, Bump, Metallic, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4098 x 4098)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer