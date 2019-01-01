Elaborate Jewelry Vol 1 is the first installment in Parallax's elaborate jewelry collection. Whether ceremonial, ethnic, religious or simply beautiful, your characters will love unique craftsmanship behind each piece of jewelry.

Every item is UV mapped with assigned surfaces in order to ensure versatility in coordinating with your outfits. This means you may use your own library of shaders or the iray options I have included. There are morphs and rigged elements combined to provide you with the flexibility to achieve realistic results when posing.

Elaborate Jewelry Vol 1 includes: