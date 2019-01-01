Add some extra elegance to your renders with this delicate jewelry set!

The classic design of Droplet Jewelry for Genesis 8 Female(s) features two styles for the gem - a faceted crystal or a smooth gem - with 15 different material presets for each style, with materials based on real-world gemstones.

The diamonds, or rhinestones, and the small decorative ridge around their settings, can be switched off independently for even more variations. In addition to the 15 color presets that match the gem materials the set also includes 6 multi-colored presets for the diamond circles.

Bracelets and bangles can be worn separately or together. Earrings are fully rigged and can be posed like real-world earrings. The set includes a second set of earrings that features only the droplet gem, without the circle.

All items are set up with rigidity maps so they won't distort when you dial in a shape on the base figure. There are also adjustment morphs to fit the items to custom shapes and HD morphs, and the necklace has several movement morphs.