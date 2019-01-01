-
SKU:66563
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Add some extra elegance to your renders with this delicate jewelry set!
The classic design of Droplet Jewelry for Genesis 8 Female(s) features two styles for the gem - a faceted crystal or a smooth gem - with 15 different material presets for each style, with materials based on real-world gemstones.
The diamonds, or rhinestones, and the small decorative ridge around their settings, can be switched off independently for even more variations. In addition to the 15 color presets that match the gem materials the set also includes 6 multi-colored presets for the diamond circles.
Bracelets and bangles can be worn separately or together. Earrings are fully rigged and can be posed like real-world earrings. The set includes a second set of earrings that features only the droplet gem, without the circle.
All items are set up with rigidity maps so they won't distort when you dial in a shape on the base figure. There are also adjustment morphs to fit the items to custom shapes and HD morphs, and the necklace has several movement morphs.
What's Included and Features
- Conforming Jewelry
- Load All Preset
- Conforming Necklace
- Conforming Long Earrings
- Conforming Short Earrings
- Conforming Bracelets Left / Right
- Conforming Bangles Left / Right
- Conforming Circle Rings Left / Right
- Conforming Droplet Rings Left / Right
- Supported Shapes
- Aiko 8
- Alexandra 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- Darcy 8
- Edie 8
- Ellithia 8
- Eva 8
- Gabriela 8
- Gia 8
- Girl 8
- Kala 8
- Kanade 8
- Karyssa 8
- Kaylee 8
- Latonya 8
- Leisa 8
- Mabel 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Mika 8
- Monique 8
- Mrs Chow 8
- Olympia 8
- Penny 8
- Rynne 8
- Sakura 8
- Stephanie 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Jane 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Tika 8
- Victoria 8
- Zelara 8
- Body Size
- Body Tone
- Bodybuilder
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Heavy
- Pear Figure
- Thin
- Voluptuous
- all other shapes suppored via rigidity maps and adjustment morphs
- Material Presets
- 15 materials for the faceted gem
- 15 materials for the smooth gem
- 15 uni-colored diamond materials
- 6 multi-colored diamond materials
- 6 metal materials
- 3 chain styles
- 3 deco styles
- 10 utility presets
- Style Gem/Crystal
- Deco Circle On/Off
- Deco Solitaire On/Off
- Diamonds Circle On/Off
- Diamonds Solitaire On/Off
- Textures Include:
- 66 Texture, Normal, and Roughness Maps (512 x 512 to 2048 x 2048)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
