The Dark Elves are regal and proud like all their species, but unlike their fairer kin, these elves are no friend to man. Living among the shadows they are fierce warriors, hunters and assassins beyond compare.

Dokkalfar the Dark Elf for Genesis 8 Male is one of their strongest, and he comes with two different ears, five face Materials including war paint and scars, eye Materials, Sclera Materials and more!

He comes complete with custom crafted High Definition Morphs and Highly detailed Textures for the utmost realism.

Get Dokkalfar for your next forest, woodland, fairy or Elven render, and see the Dokkalfar the Dark Elf in his mysterious splendor.