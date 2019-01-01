Loading...
dForce X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit 2.0 for Genesis 8 Female(s)

dForce X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit 2.0 for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    SKU:66737
    Artist:
    xtrart-3d
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    The X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit 2.0 for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a high-tech Bodysuit for your futuristic fashionista.

    With Bodysuit, Boots, Jacket, Visor, and numerous Material Options, Adjustments and Supported Shapes, it fits everybody.

    Get the X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit for your female character who deserves a special new Outfit.

    The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming

    What's Included and Features

    • X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit 2.0 for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
      • Bodysuit:
        • Adj BreastsSize
        • Adj Buttocks
        • Adj Collars
        • Adj Hips
        • Adj LftLeg Large
        • Adj RgtLeg Large
        • Adj Thighs
        • Adj Waist
      • Boots:
        • Adj Heels
        • Adj InnerSides
        • Adj OuterSides
        • Adj Toes
        • Adj UpperToes
      • Jacket:
        • Adj Back
        • Adj Breasts
        • Adj CollarLarge
        • Adj Collars
        • Adj SleevesWider
      • Visor:
        • Adj Front
        • Adj Nose
        • Adj Sides
        • Expand All
    • Material Options:
      • Blue
      • Cyan
      • Green
      • Grey
      • Red
      • Rose
      • Violet
      • Yellow
    • Supported Shapes:
      • Body Size
      • Bodybuilder Size
      • FBMXFDiana
      • Fitness Size
      • Heavy
      • Aiko 8
      • MeiLin 8
      • Monique 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Teen Josie 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Pear Figure
      • Voluptuous
      • Breasts Implants
      • Breasts Heavy
      • Breasts Shape 01-08
      • Breasts Size
      • Breasts Under Curve
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Textures Include
      • 69 Texture Bump Normal Maps (4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
    • Texture Templates available through the product library

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

