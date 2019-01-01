dForce X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit 2.0 for Genesis 8 Female(s)

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66737Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$17.95
SKU:66737Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
The X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit 2.0 for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a high-tech Bodysuit for your futuristic fashionista.
With Bodysuit, Boots, Jacket, Visor, and numerous Material Options, Adjustments and Supported Shapes, it fits everybody.
Get the X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit for your female character who deserves a special new Outfit.
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
What's Included and Features
- X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit 2.0 for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
- Bodysuit:
- Adj BreastsSize
- Adj Buttocks
- Adj Collars
- Adj Hips
- Adj LftLeg Large
- Adj RgtLeg Large
- Adj Thighs
- Adj Waist
- Boots:
- Adj Heels
- Adj InnerSides
- Adj OuterSides
- Adj Toes
- Adj UpperToes
- Jacket:
- Adj Back
- Adj Breasts
- Adj CollarLarge
- Adj Collars
- Adj SleevesWider
- Visor:
- Adj Front
- Adj Nose
- Adj Sides
- Expand All
- Bodysuit:
- Material Options:
- Blue
- Cyan
- Green
- Grey
- Red
- Rose
- Violet
- Yellow
- Supported Shapes:
- Body Size
- Bodybuilder Size
- FBMXFDiana
- Fitness Size
- Heavy
- Aiko 8
- MeiLin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Pear Figure
- Voluptuous
- Breasts Implants
- Breasts Heavy
- Breasts Shape 01-08
- Breasts Size
- Breasts Under Curve
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Textures Include
- 69 Texture Bump Normal Maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
- Texture Templates available through the product library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- X-Fashion Cyberpunk Outfit 2.0 for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)