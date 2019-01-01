Loading...
dForce Winterberry Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    • dForce Winterberry Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, Everyday, Genesis 8, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66005
    Artist:
    Leviathan
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    This stylish, vibrant and versatile outfit great for those winter's days out.

    The dForce Winterberry Outfit consists of a Raglan long sleeve t-shirt, woolen knit tights, Denim Dungaree dress and matching sneaker boots, in bright winter warming colors. 

    Get the Winterberry Outfit for your Genesis 8 Female to keep her warm and cozy out in the cold!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Winterberry Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF):
      • Winterberry Outfit
      • Winterberry Top
        • Expand All
        • Front Out
        • Back Out
        • L Side Out
        • R Side Out
        • Chest Out
      • Winterberry Tights
        • Expand All
        • Front Out
        • Back Out
        • L Side Out
        • R Side Out
      • Winterberry Dress
        • Front Out
        • Back Out
        • L Side Out
        • R Side Out
        • Bottom Flare
        • Chest Out
      • Winterberry Boots
        • LShoe Back Out
        • LShoe Front Out
        • LShoe LSide Out
        • LShoe RSide Out
        • RShoe Back Out
        • RShoe Front Out
        • RShoe LSide Out
        • RShoe RSide Out
    • Supported Shapes
      • Gabriela 8
      • Gia 8
      • Jenni 8
      • Leisa 8
      • Monique 8
      • Sydney 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Material Options
      • Winterberry Top
        • Black Top
        • Blue Top
        • Grey Top
        • Purple Top
        • Red Top
        • Turquoise Top
      • Winterberry Tights
        • Black Tights
        • Blue Tights
        • Grey Tights
        • Purple Tights
        • Red Tights
        • Turquoise Tights
      • Winterberry Dress
        • Denim Dress01(Navy)
        • Denim Dress02 (Light Blue)
        • Denim Dress03 (Indigo Faded)
        • Denim Dress04 (Black)
      • Winterberry Boots
        • Black Boots
        • Grey Boots
        • Orange Boots
        • Pink Boots
        • Purple Boots
        • Red Boots
    • Textures Include
      • 107 Texture, Bump, Roughness, Metallic and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

