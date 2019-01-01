-
SKU:66005Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:
Details
This stylish, vibrant and versatile outfit great for those winter's days out.
The dForce Winterberry Outfit consists of a Raglan long sleeve t-shirt, woolen knit tights, Denim Dungaree dress and matching sneaker boots, in bright winter warming colors.
Get the Winterberry Outfit for your Genesis 8 Female to keep her warm and cozy out in the cold!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Winterberry Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF):
- Winterberry Outfit
- Winterberry Top
- Expand All
- Front Out
- Back Out
- L Side Out
- R Side Out
- Chest Out
- Winterberry Tights
- Expand All
- Front Out
- Back Out
- L Side Out
- R Side Out
- Winterberry Dress
- Front Out
- Back Out
- L Side Out
- R Side Out
- Bottom Flare
- Chest Out
- Winterberry Boots
- LShoe Back Out
- LShoe Front Out
- LShoe LSide Out
- LShoe RSide Out
- RShoe Back Out
- RShoe Front Out
- RShoe LSide Out
- RShoe RSide Out
- Supported Shapes
- Gabriela 8
- Gia 8
- Jenni 8
- Leisa 8
- Monique 8
- Sydney 8
- Victoria 8
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Material Options
- Winterberry Top
- Black Top
- Blue Top
- Grey Top
- Purple Top
- Red Top
- Turquoise Top
- Winterberry Tights
- Black Tights
- Blue Tights
- Grey Tights
- Purple Tights
- Red Tights
- Turquoise Tights
- Winterberry Dress
- Denim Dress01(Navy)
- Denim Dress02 (Light Blue)
- Denim Dress03 (Indigo Faded)
- Denim Dress04 (Black)
- Winterberry Boots
- Black Boots
- Grey Boots
- Orange Boots
- Pink Boots
- Purple Boots
- Red Boots
- Winterberry Top
- Textures Include
- 107 Texture, Bump, Roughness, Metallic and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Winterberry Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF):