-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67041Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67041Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Get even more styles for your dForce Winston Avenue outfit!
dForce Winston Avenue Outfit Textures includes 4 complete sets of textures for the Winston Avenue outfit.
Whether he chooses Chill Khakis, Gray Casual, Red Green or Smooth Blue, your male character will thank your for this texture pack.
What's Included and Features
- Winston Ave Outfit Textures
- Material Options (Iray and 3Delight)
- ChillKhakis Boots
- ChillKhakis Glasses
- ChillKhakis Jeans
- ChillKhakis Sweater
- ChillKhakis TShirt
- GrayCasual Boots
- GrayCasual Glasses
- GrayCasual Jeans
- GrayCasual Sweater
- GrayCasual TShirt
- RedGreenCasual Boots
- RedGreenCasual Glasses
- RedGreenCasual Jeans
- RedGreenCasual Sweater
- RedGreenCasual TShirt
- SmoothBlue Boots
- SmoothBlue Glasses
- SmoothBlue Jeans
- SmoothBlue Sweater
- SmoothBlue TShirt
- Textures Include
- 100 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4000 x 4000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer