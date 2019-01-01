-
-
Details
Your Genesis 8 Male will thank you for the casual comfort of the dForce Winston Avenue Outfit.
This dForce Outfit comes with Glasses, Sweater, Jeans, and ankle Boots so that your male character can be dressed in comfort and style for every occasion.
With tons of supported shapes, the dForce Winston Avenue Outfit will be right for your favorite character.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Winston Avenue Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Winston Avenue Outfit
- Sweater
- Expand All
- Widen Back
- Widen Bum
- Widen Chest
- Widen Elbows
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Elbow
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Left Wrist
- Widen Neck
- Widen Right Elbow
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Right Wrist
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Widen Waist
- TShirt
- Expand All
- Widen Back
- Widen Bum
- Widen Chest
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Neck
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Widen Waist
- Jeans
- Expand All
- Widen Bum
- Widen Front
- Widen Left Foot
- Widen Left Knee
- Widen Right Foot
- Widen Right Knee
- Widen Sides
- Widen Thighs
- Widen Waist
- Boots
- Expand All
- Widen Left Foot
- Widen Right Foot
- Widen Toes
- Glasses
- Expand All
- Widen Front
- Material Options (Iray and 3Delight)
- RelaxedNight Boots
- RelaxedNight Glasses
- RelaxedNight Jeans
- RelaxedNight Sweater
- RelaxedNight TShirt
- Supported Shapes
- Leroy 8
- TheBrute 8
- Darius 8
- Edward 8
- Floyd 8
- Lee 8
- Lucas 8
- Michael 8
- Owen 8
- BodySize
- BodybuilderDetails
- BodybuilderSize
- Emaciated
- FitnessDetails
- FitnessSize
- Lithe
- Portly
- Stocky
- Thin
- Body Tone
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
