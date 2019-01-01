dForce Valerya Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

With the dForce Valerya Outift, your Genesis 8 Female can be a proud defender of the ages of legacy!

This full body armor comes with Belts, Boots, Bracers, Breast Plate, Dress, Gloves, Panties, Sword and Scabbard, plus tons of supported shapes so your favorite warrior can go to battle fully prepared.

Get it for your next fantasy, battle, medieval, or historical render.