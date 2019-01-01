dForce Valerya Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66435Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66435Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
With the dForce Valerya Outift, your Genesis 8 Female can be a proud defender of the ages of legacy!
This full body armor comes with Belts, Boots, Bracers, Breast Plate, Dress, Gloves, Panties, Sword and Scabbard, plus tons of supported shapes so your favorite warrior can go to battle fully prepared.
Get it for your next fantasy, battle, medieval, or historical render.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Valerya Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(8) (.DUF)
- Valerya Outfit Full
- Valerya Outfit Belts
- Valerya Outfit Boots
- Valerya Outfit Bracers
- Valerya Outfit BreastPlate
- Valerya Outfit Dress
- Valerya Outfit Gloves
- Valerya Outfit Pantie
- Valerya Outfit Sword
- Valerya Outfit Sccabard
- Supported Shapes
- FBM Mika 8 Body
- FBM Sakura8Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMAlexandra8
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMGirl8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsShape01
- PBMBreastsShape02
- PBMBreastsShape03
- PBMBreastsShape04
- PBMBreastsShape05
- PBMBreastsShape06
- PBMBreastsShape07
- PBMBreastsShape08
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMGlutesSize
- PBMHipSize
- PBMThighsSize
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Textures Include
- 55 Texture Bump, Normal and Displacement Maps (2048 x 2048 to 8192 x 8192)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Valerya Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(8) (.DUF)