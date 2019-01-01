-
SKU:66783
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
$17.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Is your character stranded on the beach? Inexplicably growing in size? A werewolf? A zombie? Then he needs dForce Torn Clothes for Genesis 8 Male(s).
This Outfit set includes 2 pants, 2 singlets, 4 T-shirts and 9 materials.
All items of clothing have dForce settings and can also be used as conforming clothes, and additional dirt and blood materials can be used for any Pants, Singlet and T-shirt and combined with any color.
Get this torn and tattered clothes for your next scene.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Torn Clothes for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Torn Pants1
- Torn Pants2
- Torn Singlet1
- Torn Singlet2
- Torn TShirt1
- Torn TShirt2
- Torn TShirt3
- Torn TShirt4
- Morphs
- ExpandAll
- ExpandLeftLeg
- ExpandRightLeg
- ExpandWaist
- NarrowWaist
- Supported Shapes
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMEdward8
- FBMElios8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMHeavy
- FBMLithe
- FBMLucas8
- FBMMichael8
- FBMPortly
- FBMStocky
- FBMTheBrute8
- FBMVladimir8
- FBMTristan8
- FBMOwen8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Material Options
- TC !BloodyMat
- TC !DefaultMat
- TC !DirtMat
- TC Color!Deafault
- TC ColorBlack
- TC ColorBrown
- TC ColorDark1
- TC ColorDark2
- TC ColorOlive
- Textures Include
- 40 Texture, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: