Is your character stranded on the beach? Inexplicably growing in size? A werewolf? A zombie? Then he needs dForce Torn Clothes for Genesis 8 Male(s).

This Outfit set includes 2 pants, 2 singlets, 4 T-shirts and 9 materials.

All items of clothing have dForce settings and can also be used as conforming clothes, and additional dirt and blood materials can be used for any Pants, Singlet and T-shirt and combined with any color.

Get this torn and tattered clothes for your next scene.