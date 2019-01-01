Loading...
dForce Torn Clothes for Genesis 8 Male(s)

dForce Torn Clothes for Genesis 8 Male(s)

    dForce Torn Clothes for Genesis 8 Male(s)
    SKU:66783
    Artist:
    smay
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Is your character stranded on the beach? Inexplicably growing in size? A werewolf? A zombie? Then he needs dForce Torn Clothes for Genesis 8 Male(s).

    This Outfit set includes 2 pants, 2 singlets, 4 T-shirts and 9 materials.

    All items of clothing have dForce settings and can also be used as conforming clothes, and additional dirt and blood materials can be used for any Pants, Singlet and T-shirt and combined with any color.

    Get this torn and tattered clothes for your next scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Torn Clothes for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
    • Torn Pants1
    • Torn Pants2
    • Torn Singlet1
    • Torn Singlet2
    • Torn TShirt1
    • Torn TShirt2
    • Torn TShirt3
    • Torn TShirt4
    • Morphs
      • ExpandAll
      • ExpandLeftLeg
      • ExpandRightLeg
      • ExpandWaist
      • NarrowWaist
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMEdward8
      • FBMElios8
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMLithe
      • FBMLucas8
      • FBMMichael8
      • FBMPortly
      • FBMStocky
      • FBMTheBrute8
      • FBMVladimir8
      • FBMTristan8
      • FBMOwen8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Material Options
      • TC !BloodyMat
      • TC !DefaultMat
      • TC !DirtMat
      • TC Color!Deafault
      • TC ColorBlack
      • TC ColorBrown
      • TC ColorDark1
      • TC ColorDark2
      • TC ColorOlive
    • Textures Include
      • 40 Texture, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

