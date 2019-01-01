-
SKU:66183
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
This is an indispensable texture expansion set for Lyoness' dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection.
With this pack you get 12 new fully detailed, high-resolution texture styles for all 7 pieces. Each piece remains in a texture theme but is unique. Includes presets to darken the colors as needed and to make the PJ Pants into shorts.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Sterling's Nightwear collection Texture Expansion (.DUF)
- Materials Iray (.DUF)
- 12 Mat Presets for the Bra
- 12 Mat Presets for the PJ Top
- 12 Mat Presets for the Tank Top
- 12 Mat Presets for the Panty
- 12 Mat Presets for the PJ Bottoms
- 12 Mat Presets for the Tap Pants
- 12 Mat Presets for the Nightgown
- 12 Mat Presets for ALL at once.
- Shader Presets Iray (.DUF)
- LY Nightwear All 00 Darken !REM.duf
- LY Nightwear All 00 Darken Half.duf
- LY Nightwear All 00 Darken.duf
- LY Nightwear All 00 Zero Clothing Colors.duf
- Textures Include
- 336 Texture maps (.jpg) for Base Color, Bump, Normal, Specular (4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer