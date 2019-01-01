Loading...
dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion

dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion

  • $16.95
    • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:66183
    Artist:
    Lyoness
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection Texture Expansion in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66183
    Artist:
    Lyoness
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    This is an indispensable texture expansion set for Lyoness' dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection.

    With this pack you get 12 new fully detailed, high-resolution texture styles for all 7 pieces. Each piece remains in a texture theme but is unique.  Includes presets to darken the colors as needed and to make the PJ Pants into shorts.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Sterling's Nightwear collection Texture Expansion (.DUF)
    • Materials Iray (.DUF)
      • 12 Mat Presets for the Bra
      • 12 Mat Presets for the PJ Top
      • 12 Mat Presets for the Tank Top
      • 12 Mat Presets for the Panty
      • 12 Mat Presets for the PJ Bottoms
      • 12 Mat Presets for the Tap Pants
      • 12 Mat Presets for the Nightgown
      • 12 Mat Presets for ALL at once.
    • Shader Presets Iray (.DUF)
      • LY Nightwear All 00 Darken !REM.duf
      • LY Nightwear All 00 Darken Half.duf
      • LY Nightwear All 00 Darken.duf
      • LY Nightwear All 00 Zero Clothing Colors.duf
    • Textures Include
      • 336 Texture maps (.jpg) for Base Color, Bump, Normal, Specular (4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.