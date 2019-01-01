-
SKU:66111
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
Daz Connect
Install Manager
Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Sterling's Nightwear Collection is filled with new comfy, cozy, and intimate separates for Genesis 8 to wear around the house or in the bedroom.
This mega set consists of a bra, panties, tank top, tap pants, nightgown and a pajama top and bottom in 7 pieces that mix and match with beautiful HD textures.
This dForce Nightwear comes with realistic textures in 5 colors to choose from and looks beautiful and natural in any pose!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection (.DUF)
- LY Nightwear Outfit #1
- LY Nightwear Outfit #2
- LY Nightwear Outfit #3
- LY Nightwear 1 Bra
- All Expand
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Back Upper
- Basic Breast Bridger
- Chest Breast Area
- Chest Lower
- Chest Upper
- Chest Width Lower
- Chest Width Upper
- Collar Zone
- Shoulderblade L
- Shoulderblade R
- Torso Side 01 L
- Torso Side 01 R
- Torso Side 02 L
- Torso Side 02 R
- Torso Side 03 L
- Torso Side 03 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- LY Nightwear 1 PJ Top
- All Expand
- Arm All L
- Arm All R
- Arm Upper 01 L
- Arm Upper 01 R
- Arm Upper 02 L
- Arm Upper 02 R
- Arm Upper 03 L
- Armpit 01 L
- Armpit 01 R
- Armpit 02 L
- Armpit 02 R
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Back Upper
- Basic Breast Bridger
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Belly Upper
- Chest Breast Area
- Chest Lower
- Chest Upper
- Chest Width Lower
- Chest Width Upper
- Collar Zone
- Hip Upper L
- Hip Upper R
- Neck Back
- Neck Left
- Neck Right
- Shoulder Deltoid Area L
- Shoulder Deltoid Area R
- Shoulder Top L
- Shoulder Top R
- Shoulderblade L
- Shoulderblade R
- Throat Width
- Torso Side 01 L
- Torso Side 01 R
- Torso Side 02 L
- Torso Side 02 R
- Torso Side 03 L
- Torso Side 03 R
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist 01
- Waist 02
- Waist 03
- Waist 04
- LY Nightwear 1 Tank Top
- All Expand
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Back Upper
- Basic Breast Bridger
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Belly Upper
- Chest Breast Area
- Chest Lower
- Chest Upper
- Chest Width Lower
- Chest Width Upper
- Collar Zone
- Shoulderblade L
- Shoulderblade R
- Torso Side 01 L
- Torso Side 01 R
- Torso Side 02 L
- Torso Side 02 R
- Torso Side 03 L
- Torso Side 03 R
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist 01
- Waist 02
- Waist 03
- Waist 04
- LY Nightwear 2 Panties
- All Expand
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Buttocks All
- Buttocks Lower
- Buttocks Upper
- Crotch Front
- Crotch Lower
- Hip Lower L
- Hip Lower R
- Hip Upper L
- Hip Upper R
- Hip Zone All
- Lap Area
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist 03
- Waist 04
- LY Nightwear 2 PJ Bottoms
- All Expand
- Ankle 01 L
- Ankle 01 R
- Ankle 02 L
- Ankle 02 R
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Belly Upper
- Buttocks All
- Buttocks Lower
- Buttocks Upper
- Crotch Front
- Crotch Lower
- Foot All L
- Foot All R
- Foot Inner L
- Foot Inner R
- Foot Outer L
- Foot Outer R
- Foot Top L
- Foot Top R
- Heel Back L
- Heel Back R
- Hip Lower L
- Hip Lower R
- Hip Upper L
- Hip Upper R
- Hip Zone All
- Knee Back L
- Knee Back R
- Knee Front L
- Knee Front R
- Knee Inner L
- Knee Inner R
- Knee L
- Knee Outer L
- Knee Outer R
- Knee R
- Lap Area
- Leg All L
- Leg All R
- Shin 01 L
- Shin 01 R
- Shin 02 L
- Shin 02 R
- Shin 03 L
- Shin 03 R
- Shin 04 L
- Shin 04 R
- Shin 05 L
- Shin 05 R
- Shin All L
- Shin All R
- Shin Back L
- Shin Back R
- Shin Front L
- Shin Front R
- Shin Inner L
- Shin Inner R
- Shin Outer L
- Shin Outer R
- Thigh All L
- Thigh All R
- Thigh Back L
- Thigh Back R
- Thigh Front L
- Thigh Front R
- Thigh Inner L
- Thigh Inner R
- Thigh Lower L
- Thigh Lower R
- Thigh Outer L
- Thigh Outer R
- Thigh Upper L
- Thigh Upper R
- Torso Side 02 L
- Torso Side 02 R
- Torso Side 03 L
- Torso Side 03 R
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist 01
- Waist 02
- Waist 03
- Waist 04
- LY Nightwear 2 Tap Pants
- All Expand
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Belly Upper
- Buttocks All
- Buttocks Lower
- Buttocks Upper
- Crotch Front
- Crotch Lower
- Hip Lower L
- Hip Lower R
- Hip Upper L
- Hip Upper R
- Hip Zone All
- Lap Area
- Leg All L
- Leg All R
- Thigh All L
- Thigh All R
- Thigh Back L
- Thigh Back R
- Thigh Front L
- Thigh Front R
- Thigh Inner L
- Thigh Inner R
- Thigh Outer L
- Thigh Outer R
- Thigh Upper L
- Thigh Upper R
- Torso Side 03 L
- Torso Side 03 R
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist 02
- Waist 03
- Waist 04
- LY Nightwear 3 Nightgown
- All Expand
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Back Upper
- Basic Breast Bridger
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Belly Upper
- Buttocks All
- Buttocks Lower
- Buttocks Upper
- Chest Breast Area
- Chest Lower
- Chest Upper
- Chest Width Lower
- Chest Width Upper
- Collar Zone
- Crotch Front
- Crotch Lower
- Hip Lower L
- Hip Lower R
- Hip Upper L
- Hip Upper R
- Hip Zone All
- Lap Area
- Shoulderblade L
- Shoulderblade R
- Simmed Knee Up L
- Simmed Knee Up R
- Simmed Kneeling Pose
- Simmed Sit Pose
- Simmed Skirt Swing L
- Simmed Skirt Swing R
- Simmed Skirt Wrinkles 01
- Simmed Skirt Wrinkles 02
- Simmed Walk Back L
- Simmed Walk Back R
- Simmed Walk Fwd L
- Simmed Walk Fwd R
- Skirt Back All
- Skirt Front All
- Skirt Hem Length
- Skirt Left All
- Skirt Right All
- Skirt Swing Fwd
- Skirt Swing L
- Skirt Swing R
- Skirt Width 01
- Skirt Width 02
- Skirt Width 03
- Skirt Width 04
- Thigh All L
- Thigh All R
- Thigh Back L
- Thigh Back R
- Thigh Front L
- Thigh Front R
- Thigh Outside L
- Thigh Outside R
- Torso Side 01 L
- Torso Side 01 R
- Torso Side 02 L
- Torso Side 02 R
- Torso Side 03 L
- Torso Side 03 R
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist 01
- Waist 02
- Waist 03
- Waist 04
- Supported Genesis 8 Female(s) Shapes:
- FBMAlexandra8
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodyTone
- CTRLBodybuilder
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMEmaciated
- CTRLFitness
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMHeavy
- FBMHeight
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMThin
- FBMVoluptuous
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsGone
- PBMBreastsHeavy
- CTRLBreastsImplants
- PBMBreastsImplantsL
- PBMBreastsImplantsR
- CTRLBreastsNatural
- PBMBreastsNaturalL
- PBMBreastsNaturalR
- PBMBreastsPerkSide
- PBMBreastsShape01
- PBMBreastsShape02
- PBMBreastsShape03
- PBMBreastsShape04
- PBMBreastsShape05
- PBMBreastsShape06
- PBMBreastsShape07
- PBMBreastsShape08
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsSmall
- dForce Material Settings
- LY Nightwear 1 dForce Settings Bra
- LY Nightwear 1 dForce Settings PJ Top
- LY Nightwear 1 dForce Settings Tank Top
- LY Nightwear 2 dForce Settings Panty
- LY Nightwear 2 dForce Settings PJ Bottom
- LY Nightwear 2 dForce Settings Tap Pant
- LY Nightwear 3 dForce Settings Nightgown
- Materials Iray
- LY Nightwear Bra 001 Beige
- LY Nightwear Bra 002 Black
- LY Nightwear Bra 003 Caramel
- LY Nightwear Bra 004 Gray
- LY Nightwear Bra 005 White
- LY Nightwear PJ Top 001 Beige
- LY Nightwear PJ Top 002 Black
- LY Nightwear PJ Top 003 Caramel
- LY Nightwear PJ Top 004 Gray
- LY Nightwear PJ Top 005 White
- LY Nightwear Tank Top 001 Beige
- LY Nightwear Tank Top 002 Black
- LY Nightwear Tank Top 003 Caramel
- LY Nightwear Tank Top 004 Gray
- LY Nightwear Tank Top 005 White
- LY Nightwear Panty 001 Beige
- LY Nightwear Panty 002 Black
- LY Nightwear Panty 003 Caramel
- LY Nightwear Panty 004 Gray
- LY Nightwear Panty 005 White
- LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 00 Shorts OFF
- LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 00 Shorts ON
- LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 001 Beige
- LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 002 Black
- LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 003 Caramel
- LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 004 Gray
- LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 005 White
- LY Nightwear Tap Pants 001 Beige
- LY Nightwear Tap Pants 002 Black
- LY Nightwear Tap Pants 003 Caramel
- LY Nightwear Tap Pants 004 Gray
- LY Nightwear Tap Pants 005 White
- LY Nightwear Nightgown 001 Beige
- LY Nightwear Nightgown 002 Black
- LY Nightwear Nightgown 003 Caramel
- LY Nightwear Nightgown 004 Gray
- LY Nightwear Nightgown 005 White
- LY Nightwear All 001 Beige
- LY Nightwear All 002 Black
- LY Nightwear All 003 Caramel
- LY Nightwear All 004 Gray
- LY Nightwear All 005 White
- Textures Include
- 141 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets ()
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets ()
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer