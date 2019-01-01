Loading...
dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection

dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection

  • $24.95
    • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $24.95
    SKU:66111
    Artist:
    Lyoness
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection in Vendor, Lyoness, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66111
    Artist:
    Lyoness
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Sterling's Nightwear Collection is filled with new comfy, cozy, and intimate separates for Genesis 8 to wear around the house or in the bedroom.

    This mega set consists of a bra, panties, tank top, tap pants, nightgown and a pajama top and bottom in 7 pieces that mix and match with beautiful HD textures.

    This dForce Nightwear comes with realistic textures in 5 colors to choose from and looks beautiful and natural in any pose!

    Add-ons for this product.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Sterling's Nightwear Collection (.DUF)
    • LY Nightwear Outfit #1
    • LY Nightwear Outfit #2
    • LY Nightwear Outfit #3
    • LY Nightwear 1 Bra
      • All Expand
      • Back All
      • Back Lower
      • Back Mid
      • Back Upper
      • Basic Breast Bridger
      • Chest Breast Area
      • Chest Lower
      • Chest Upper
      • Chest Width Lower
      • Chest Width Upper
      • Collar Zone
      • Shoulderblade L
      • Shoulderblade R
      • Torso Side 01 L
      • Torso Side 01 R
      • Torso Side 02 L
      • Torso Side 02 R
      • Torso Side 03 L
      • Torso Side 03 R
      • Torso Side All L
      • Torso Side All R
    • LY Nightwear 1 PJ Top
      • All Expand
      • Arm All L
      • Arm All R
      • Arm Upper 01 L
      • Arm Upper 01 R
      • Arm Upper 02 L
      • Arm Upper 02 R
      • Arm Upper 03 L
      • Armpit 01 L
      • Armpit 01 R
      • Armpit 02 L
      • Armpit 02 R
      • Back All
      • Back Lower
      • Back Mid
      • Back Upper
      • Basic Breast Bridger
      • Belly Ab Zone
      • Belly Lower
      • Belly Upper
      • Chest Breast Area
      • Chest Lower
      • Chest Upper
      • Chest Width Lower
      • Chest Width Upper
      • Collar Zone
      • Hip Upper L
      • Hip Upper R
      • Neck Back
      • Neck Left
      • Neck Right
      • Shoulder Deltoid Area L
      • Shoulder Deltoid Area R
      • Shoulder Top L
      • Shoulder Top R
      • Shoulderblade L
      • Shoulderblade R
      • Throat Width
      • Torso Side 01 L
      • Torso Side 01 R
      • Torso Side 02 L
      • Torso Side 02 R
      • Torso Side 03 L
      • Torso Side 03 R
      • Torso Side 04 L
      • Torso Side 04 R
      • Torso Side All L
      • Torso Side All R
      • Waist 01
      • Waist 02
      • Waist 03
      • Waist 04
    • LY Nightwear 1 Tank Top
      • All Expand
      • Back All
      • Back Lower
      • Back Mid
      • Back Upper
      • Basic Breast Bridger
      • Belly Ab Zone
      • Belly Lower
      • Belly Upper
      • Chest Breast Area
      • Chest Lower
      • Chest Upper
      • Chest Width Lower
      • Chest Width Upper
      • Collar Zone
      • Shoulderblade L
      • Shoulderblade R
      • Torso Side 01 L
      • Torso Side 01 R
      • Torso Side 02 L
      • Torso Side 02 R
      • Torso Side 03 L
      • Torso Side 03 R
      • Torso Side 04 L
      • Torso Side 04 R
      • Torso Side All L
      • Torso Side All R
      • Waist 01
      • Waist 02
      • Waist 03
      • Waist 04
    • LY Nightwear 2 Panties
      • All Expand
      • Back All
      • Back Lower
      • Back Mid
      • Belly Ab Zone
      • Belly Lower
      • Buttocks All
      • Buttocks Lower
      • Buttocks Upper
      • Crotch Front
      • Crotch Lower
      • Hip Lower L
      • Hip Lower R
      • Hip Upper L
      • Hip Upper R
      • Hip Zone All
      • Lap Area
      • Torso Side 04 L
      • Torso Side 04 R
      • Torso Side All L
      • Torso Side All R
      • Waist 03
      • Waist 04
    • LY Nightwear 2 PJ Bottoms
      • All Expand
      • Ankle 01 L
      • Ankle 01 R
      • Ankle 02 L
      • Ankle 02 R
      • Back All
      • Back Lower
      • Back Mid
      • Belly Ab Zone
      • Belly Lower
      • Belly Upper
      • Buttocks All
      • Buttocks Lower
      • Buttocks Upper
      • Crotch Front
      • Crotch Lower
      • Foot All L
      • Foot All R
      • Foot Inner L
      • Foot Inner R
      • Foot Outer L
      • Foot Outer R
      • Foot Top L
      • Foot Top R
      • Heel Back L
      • Heel Back R
      • Hip Lower L
      • Hip Lower R
      • Hip Upper L
      • Hip Upper R
      • Hip Zone All
      • Knee Back L
      • Knee Back R
      • Knee Front L
      • Knee Front R
      • Knee Inner L
      • Knee Inner R
      • Knee L
      • Knee Outer L
      • Knee Outer R
      • Knee R
      • Lap Area
      • Leg All L
      • Leg All R
      • Shin 01 L
      • Shin 01 R
      • Shin 02 L
      • Shin 02 R
      • Shin 03 L
      • Shin 03 R
      • Shin 04 L
      • Shin 04 R
      • Shin 05 L
      • Shin 05 R
      • Shin All L
      • Shin All R
      • Shin Back L
      • Shin Back R
      • Shin Front L
      • Shin Front R
      • Shin Inner L
      • Shin Inner R
      • Shin Outer L
      • Shin Outer R
      • Thigh All L
      • Thigh All R
      • Thigh Back L
      • Thigh Back R
      • Thigh Front L
      • Thigh Front R
      • Thigh Inner L
      • Thigh Inner R
      • Thigh Lower L
      • Thigh Lower R
      • Thigh Outer L
      • Thigh Outer R
      • Thigh Upper L
      • Thigh Upper R
      • Torso Side 02 L
      • Torso Side 02 R
      • Torso Side 03 L
      • Torso Side 03 R
      • Torso Side 04 L
      • Torso Side 04 R
      • Torso Side All L
      • Torso Side All R
      • Waist 01
      • Waist 02
      • Waist 03
      • Waist 04
    • LY Nightwear 2 Tap Pants
      • All Expand
      • Back All
      • Back Lower
      • Back Mid
      • Belly Ab Zone
      • Belly Lower
      • Belly Upper
      • Buttocks All
      • Buttocks Lower
      • Buttocks Upper
      • Crotch Front
      • Crotch Lower
      • Hip Lower L
      • Hip Lower R
      • Hip Upper L
      • Hip Upper R
      • Hip Zone All
      • Lap Area
      • Leg All L
      • Leg All R
      • Thigh All L
      • Thigh All R
      • Thigh Back L
      • Thigh Back R
      • Thigh Front L
      • Thigh Front R
      • Thigh Inner L
      • Thigh Inner R
      • Thigh Outer L
      • Thigh Outer R
      • Thigh Upper L
      • Thigh Upper R
      • Torso Side 03 L
      • Torso Side 03 R
      • Torso Side 04 L
      • Torso Side 04 R
      • Torso Side All L
      • Torso Side All R
      • Waist 02
      • Waist 03
      • Waist 04
    • LY Nightwear 3 Nightgown
      • All Expand
      • Back All
      • Back Lower
      • Back Mid
      • Back Upper
      • Basic Breast Bridger
      • Belly Ab Zone
      • Belly Lower
      • Belly Upper
      • Buttocks All
      • Buttocks Lower
      • Buttocks Upper
      • Chest Breast Area
      • Chest Lower
      • Chest Upper
      • Chest Width Lower
      • Chest Width Upper
      • Collar Zone
      • Crotch Front
      • Crotch Lower
      • Hip Lower L
      • Hip Lower R
      • Hip Upper L
      • Hip Upper R
      • Hip Zone All
      • Lap Area
      • Shoulderblade L
      • Shoulderblade R
      • Simmed Knee Up L
      • Simmed Knee Up R
      • Simmed Kneeling Pose
      • Simmed Sit Pose
      • Simmed Skirt Swing L
      • Simmed Skirt Swing R
      • Simmed Skirt Wrinkles 01
      • Simmed Skirt Wrinkles 02
      • Simmed Walk Back L
      • Simmed Walk Back R
      • Simmed Walk Fwd L
      • Simmed Walk Fwd R
      • Skirt Back All
      • Skirt Front All
      • Skirt Hem Length
      • Skirt Left All
      • Skirt Right All
      • Skirt Swing Fwd
      • Skirt Swing L
      • Skirt Swing R
      • Skirt Width 01
      • Skirt Width 02
      • Skirt Width 03
      • Skirt Width 04
      • Thigh All L
      • Thigh All R
      • Thigh Back L
      • Thigh Back R
      • Thigh Front L
      • Thigh Front R
      • Thigh Outside L
      • Thigh Outside R
      • Torso Side 01 L
      • Torso Side 01 R
      • Torso Side 02 L
      • Torso Side 02 R
      • Torso Side 03 L
      • Torso Side 03 R
      • Torso Side 04 L
      • Torso Side 04 R
      • Torso Side All L
      • Torso Side All R
      • Waist 01
      • Waist 02
      • Waist 03
      • Waist 04
    • Supported Genesis 8 Female(s) Shapes:
      • FBMAlexandra8
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodyTone
      • CTRLBodybuilder
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMEmaciated
      • CTRLFitness
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMHeight
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • PBMBreastsCleavage
      • PBMBreastsDiameter
      • PBMBreastsGone
      • PBMBreastsHeavy
      • CTRLBreastsImplants
      • PBMBreastsImplantsL
      • PBMBreastsImplantsR
      • CTRLBreastsNatural
      • PBMBreastsNaturalL
      • PBMBreastsNaturalR
      • PBMBreastsPerkSide
      • PBMBreastsShape01
      • PBMBreastsShape02
      • PBMBreastsShape03
      • PBMBreastsShape04
      • PBMBreastsShape05
      • PBMBreastsShape06
      • PBMBreastsShape07
      • PBMBreastsShape08
      • PBMBreastsSize
      • PBMBreastsSmall
    • dForce Material Settings
      • LY Nightwear 1 dForce Settings Bra
      • LY Nightwear 1 dForce Settings PJ Top
      • LY Nightwear 1 dForce Settings Tank Top
      • LY Nightwear 2 dForce Settings Panty
      • LY Nightwear 2 dForce Settings PJ Bottom
      • LY Nightwear 2 dForce Settings Tap Pant
      • LY Nightwear 3 dForce Settings Nightgown
    • Materials Iray
      • LY Nightwear Bra 001 Beige
      • LY Nightwear Bra 002 Black
      • LY Nightwear Bra 003 Caramel
      • LY Nightwear Bra 004 Gray
      • LY Nightwear Bra 005 White
      • LY Nightwear PJ Top 001 Beige
      • LY Nightwear PJ Top 002 Black
      • LY Nightwear PJ Top 003 Caramel
      • LY Nightwear PJ Top 004 Gray
      • LY Nightwear PJ Top 005 White
      • LY Nightwear Tank Top 001 Beige
      • LY Nightwear Tank Top 002 Black
      • LY Nightwear Tank Top 003 Caramel
      • LY Nightwear Tank Top 004 Gray
      • LY Nightwear Tank Top 005 White
      • LY Nightwear Panty 001 Beige
      • LY Nightwear Panty 002 Black
      • LY Nightwear Panty 003 Caramel
      • LY Nightwear Panty 004 Gray
      • LY Nightwear Panty 005 White
      • LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 00 Shorts OFF
      • LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 00 Shorts ON
      • LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 001 Beige
      • LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 002 Black
      • LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 003 Caramel
      • LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 004 Gray
      • LY Nightwear PJ Bottoms 005 White
      • LY Nightwear Tap Pants 001 Beige
      • LY Nightwear Tap Pants 002 Black
      • LY Nightwear Tap Pants 003 Caramel
      • LY Nightwear Tap Pants 004 Gray
      • LY Nightwear Tap Pants 005 White
      • LY Nightwear Nightgown 001 Beige
      • LY Nightwear Nightgown 002 Black
      • LY Nightwear Nightgown 003 Caramel
      • LY Nightwear Nightgown 004 Gray
      • LY Nightwear Nightgown 005 White
      • LY Nightwear All 001 Beige
      • LY Nightwear All 002 Black
      • LY Nightwear All 003 Caramel
      • LY Nightwear All 004 Gray
      • LY Nightwear All 005 White
    • Textures Include
      • 141 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets ()
    • Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets ()

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.