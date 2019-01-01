-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67215Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67215Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Get more out of your Silk Shadow Outfit with dForce Silk Shadow Outfit textures.
These 6 new complete sets of textures and Iray materials will make your character look her best in red, blue, purple, black and metal finishes.
Get your beautiful and skilled warrior more options with dForce Silk Shadow Outfit textures!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Silk Shadow Outfit Iray Textures
- 6 Add-On Texture Sets
- Textures Include
- 287 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metalness and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Silk Shadow Outfit Iray Textures