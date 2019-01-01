Loading...
dForce Silk Shadow Outfit Textures

    • dForce Silk Shadow Outfit Textures in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, Fantasy, Genesis 8, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:67215
    Artist:
    Daz Originals HM
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
  • Details

    Get more out of your Silk Shadow Outfit with dForce Silk Shadow Outfit textures.

    These 6 new complete sets of textures and Iray materials will make your character look her best in red, blue, purple, black and metal finishes.

    Get your beautiful and skilled warrior more options with dForce Silk Shadow Outfit textures!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Silk Shadow Outfit Iray Textures
      • 6 Add-On Texture Sets
    • Textures Include
      • 287 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metalness and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

