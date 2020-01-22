-
SKU:67213
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$26.95
Details
The dForce Silk Shadow Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is for your fashion-conscious fighter.
The Silk Shadow Outfit is perfect for your fantasy, Sci-Fi, anime, and comic scenes. Turn your character into a beautiful and skilled warrior!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Silk Shadow Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Silk Shadow !!Outfit
- Silk Shadow !Lance
- Silk Shadow !Sword L
- Silk Shadow !Sword R
- Silk Shadow Belt&Skirt
- Expand Belt Back
- Expand Belt Fwd
- Expand Belt Side L
- Expand Belt Side R
- Move Skirt Back
- Move Skirt Fwd
- Move Skirt Out
- SIze Skirt
- Silk Shadow Belt
- Expand Belt Back
- Expand Belt Fwd
- Expand Belt Side L
- Expand Belt Side R
- Silk Shadow Boots
- Expand Ankle L IN
- Expand Ankle L Out
- Expand Ankle R IN
- Expand Ankle R Out
- Expand Ankle Strap L Back
- Expand Ankle Strap L Fwd
- Expand Ankle Strap L IN
- Expand Ankle Strap L Out
- Expand Ankle Strap R Back
- Expand Ankle Strap R Fwd
- Expand Ankle Strap R IN
- Expand Ankle Strap R Out
- Expand Instep L
- Expand Instep R
- Expand Straps Fwd L
- Expand Straps Fwd R
- Expand Straps L IN
- Expand Straps L Out
- Expand Straps R IN
- Expand Straps R Out
- Expand Toes L IN
- Expand Toes L Out
- Expand Toes L UP
- Expand Toes R IN
- Expand Toes R Out
- Expand Toes R UP
- Silk Shadow Bra
- Expand Breast Fwd
- Expand Breast Fwd_conflict-20200122-004108
- Expand Breast L
- Expand Breast L_conflict-20200122-004108
- Expand Breast R
- Expand Breast R_conflict-20200122-004108
- Expand Breast Side L
- Expand Breast Side R
- Expand Strap Back
- Expand Straps Rib Back L
- Expand Straps Rib Back R
- Silk Shadow Breast Band
- Expand Back L
- Expand Back R
- Expand Back Ribs L
- Expand Back Ribs R
- Expand Back
- Expand Breast Fwd L
- Expand Breast Fwd R
- Expand Breast Side L
- Expand Breast Side Out L
- Expand Breast Side Out R
- Expand Breast Side R
- Silk Shadow Cloak
- Expand Arm Back
- Expand Arm Fwd
- Expand Arm Out
- Expand Back Tip
- Expand Back
- Silk Shadow Gauntlet
- Expand Gauntlet Back
- Expand Gauntlet Fwd
- Expand Gauntlet IN
- Expand Straps Back
- Expand Straps Fwd
- Expand Straps IN
- Expand Straps Out
- Move Plate Back
- Move Plate Fwd
- Move Plate Out
- Spike Back Size
- Spike Fwd Size
- Spike Mid Size
- Silk Shadow Gloves
- Expand Arms
- Expand Elbow L
- Expand Elbow R
- Expand Knuckles L
- Expand Knuckles R
- Expand Shoulder
- Silk Shadow Mask
- Expand Bridge Nose
- Expand Jaw L
- Expand Jaw R
- Expand Mask Fwd
- Hide Part Jaw
- Move Side L
- Move SIde R
- Open Jaw Side L
- Open Jaw Side R
- Open Jaw
- Open Mask
- Size Spikes
- Silk Shadow Necklace
- Expand Back
- Expand Fwd
- Expand SIde L
- Expand Side R
- Silk Shadow Palduron
- Expand Spikes
- Expand Strap Back
- Expand Strap Fwd
- Expand Strap IN
- Move Palduron
- Size Palduron
- Silk Shadow Panty
- Expand Abdomen
- Expand Crotch
- Expand Glute L
- Expand Glute R
- Expand Glute SIde L
- Expand Glute SIde R
- Expand Hip Fwd L
- Expand Hip Fwd R
- Expand Pelvis Side L
- Expand Pelvis Side R
- Move Straps L
- Move Straps R
- Move Straps
- Silk Shadow Stockings
- Expand Calf L
- Expand Calf R
- Expand Knee L
- Expand Knee R
- Expand Knee
- Expand Side Out L
- Expand Thigh Back L
- Expand Thigh Back R
- Expand Thigh Fwd L
- Expand Thigh Fwd R
- Expand Thigh Mid Back L
- Expand Thigh Mid Back R
- Expand Thigh Mid Fwd L
- Expand Thigh Mid Fwd R
- Expand Thigh Side Out R
- Fit Boots
- Silk Shadow Stockings R
- Silk Shadow Stockings
- Supported Shapes
- FBM Mika 8 Body
- FBM Sakura8Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBabina8
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBridget8
- FBMCJ8
- FBMDarcy8
- FBMEllithia8
- FBMEva8
- FBMExpandAll
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMGabriela8
- FBMGia8
- FBMJenni8
- FBMKanade8
- FBMLeisa8
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMRobyn8
- FBMRynne8Body
- FBMTasha8
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- 6 Material Options
- 10 Preset Options
- Silk Shadow !Foot Reset
- Silk Shadow !Pose Boots
- Silk Shadow Hand Pose L
- Silk Shadow Hand Pose R
- Silk Shadow Mask Open
- Silk Shadow Mask Reset
- Silk Shadow Mask Size Spikes
- Silk Shadow Palduron Reset
- Silk Shadow Palduron Size Small
- Silk Shadow Palduron Size Spikes
- Textures Include
- 100 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metalness and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer