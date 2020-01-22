Loading...
dForce Silk Shadow Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    • dForce Silk Shadow Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, Fantasy, Genesis 8, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:67213
    Artist:
    Daz Originals HM
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    The dForce Silk Shadow Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is for your fashion-conscious fighter.

    The Silk Shadow Outfit is perfect for your fantasy, Sci-Fi, anime, and comic scenes. Turn your character into a beautiful and skilled warrior!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Silk Shadow Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Silk Shadow !!Outfit
    • Silk Shadow !Lance
    • Silk Shadow !Sword L
    • Silk Shadow !Sword R
    • Silk Shadow Belt&Skirt
      • Expand Belt Back
      • Expand Belt Fwd
      • Expand Belt Side L
      • Expand Belt Side R
      • Move Skirt Back
      • Move Skirt Fwd
      • Move Skirt Out
      • SIze Skirt
    • Silk Shadow Belt
      • Expand Belt Back
      • Expand Belt Fwd
      • Expand Belt Side L
      • Expand Belt Side R
    • Silk Shadow Boots
      • Expand Ankle L IN
      • Expand Ankle L Out
      • Expand Ankle R IN
      • Expand Ankle R Out
      • Expand Ankle Strap L Back
      • Expand Ankle Strap L Fwd
      • Expand Ankle Strap L IN
      • Expand Ankle Strap L Out
      • Expand Ankle Strap R Back
      • Expand Ankle Strap R Fwd
      • Expand Ankle Strap R IN
      • Expand Ankle Strap R Out
      • Expand Instep L
      • Expand Instep R
      • Expand Straps Fwd L
      • Expand Straps Fwd R
      • Expand Straps L IN
      • Expand Straps L Out
      • Expand Straps R IN
      • Expand Straps R Out
      • Expand Toes L IN
      • Expand Toes L Out
      • Expand Toes L UP
      • Expand Toes R IN
      • Expand Toes R Out
      • Expand Toes R UP
    • Silk Shadow Bra
      • Expand Breast Fwd
      • Expand Breast Fwd_conflict-20200122-004108
      • Expand Breast L
      • Expand Breast L_conflict-20200122-004108
      • Expand Breast R
      • Expand Breast R_conflict-20200122-004108
      • Expand Breast Side L
      • Expand Breast Side R
      • Expand Strap Back
      • Expand Straps Rib Back L
      • Expand Straps Rib Back R
    • Silk Shadow Breast Band
      • Expand Back L
      • Expand Back R
      • Expand Back Ribs L
      • Expand Back Ribs R
      • Expand Back
      • Expand Breast Fwd L
      • Expand Breast Fwd R
      • Expand Breast Side L
      • Expand Breast Side Out L
      • Expand Breast Side Out R
      • Expand Breast Side R
    • Silk Shadow Cloak
      • Expand Arm Back
      • Expand Arm Fwd
      • Expand Arm Out
      • Expand Back Tip
      • Expand Back
    • Silk Shadow Gauntlet
      • Expand Gauntlet Back
      • Expand Gauntlet Fwd
      • Expand Gauntlet IN
      • Expand Straps Back
      • Expand Straps Fwd
      • Expand Straps IN
      • Expand Straps Out
      • Move Plate Back
      • Move Plate Fwd
      • Move Plate Out
      • Spike Back Size
      • Spike Fwd Size
      • Spike Mid Size
    • Silk Shadow Gloves
      • Expand Arms
      • Expand Elbow L
      • Expand Elbow R
      • Expand Knuckles L
      • Expand Knuckles R
      • Expand Shoulder
    • Silk Shadow Mask
      • Expand Bridge Nose
      • Expand Jaw L
      • Expand Jaw R
      • Expand Mask Fwd
      • Hide Part Jaw
      • Move Side L
      • Move SIde R
      • Open Jaw Side L
      • Open Jaw Side R
      • Open Jaw
      • Open Mask
      • Size Spikes
    • Silk Shadow Necklace
      • Expand Back
      • Expand Fwd
      • Expand SIde L
      • Expand Side R
    • Silk Shadow Palduron
      • Expand Spikes
      • Expand Strap Back
      • Expand Strap Fwd
      • Expand Strap IN
      • Move Palduron
      • Size Palduron
    • Silk Shadow Panty
      • Expand Abdomen
      • Expand Crotch
      • Expand Glute L
      • Expand Glute R
      • Expand Glute SIde L
      • Expand Glute SIde R
      • Expand Hip Fwd L
      • Expand Hip Fwd R
      • Expand Pelvis Side L
      • Expand Pelvis Side R
      • Move Straps L
      • Move Straps R
      • Move Straps
    • Silk Shadow Stockings
      • Expand Calf L
      • Expand Calf R
      • Expand Knee L
      • Expand Knee R
      • Expand Knee
      • Expand Side Out L
      • Expand Thigh Back L
      • Expand Thigh Back R
      • Expand Thigh Fwd L
      • Expand Thigh Fwd R
      • Expand Thigh Mid Back L
      • Expand Thigh Mid Back R
      • Expand Thigh Mid Fwd L
      • Expand Thigh Mid Fwd R
      • Expand Thigh Side Out R
      • Fit Boots
    • Silk Shadow Stockings R
    • Silk Shadow Stockings
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBM Mika 8 Body
      • FBM Sakura8Body
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBabina8
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBridget8
      • FBMCJ8
      • FBMDarcy8
      • FBMEllithia8
      • FBMEva8
      • FBMExpandAll
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMGabriela8
      • FBMGia8
      • FBMJenni8
      • FBMKanade8
      • FBMLeisa8
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMRobyn8
      • FBMRynne8Body
      • FBMTasha8
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • 6 Material Options
    • 10 Preset Options
      • Silk Shadow !Foot Reset
      • Silk Shadow !Pose Boots
      • Silk Shadow Hand Pose L
      • Silk Shadow Hand Pose R
      • Silk Shadow Mask Open
      • Silk Shadow Mask Reset
      • Silk Shadow Mask Size Spikes
      • Silk Shadow Palduron Reset
      • Silk Shadow Palduron Size Small
      • Silk Shadow Palduron Size Spikes
    • Textures Include
      • 100 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metalness and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

