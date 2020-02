dForce Silent Warrior Outfit for Genesis 8 Males(s)

Shhh... you must go quietly.

The dForce Silent Warrior Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) is simple but deadly.

This Outfit featuring Arm Brace, Boots, Coat, Headwrap, amd Pants in 6 materials each has tons of applications past warrior scenes.

Your favorite Genesis 8 Male will look the part with the dForce Silent Warrior Outfit.

The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming