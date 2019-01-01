-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66295Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66295Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
This Vinyl outfit is slick, trendy, and stylish! Sassy Vinyl is a complete look clothing and accents kit for the Genesis 8 Female featuring incredibly detailed modeling, texturing and Iray shading. Set includes corded high heel shoes, vinyl, and lace-mesh panties, sheer mesh see-through T-shirt with vinyl accents to go with the underlying, fully opaque bra-top, and matching vinyl skirt, jacket and hat combination that round out the look.
To finish off the set, included are incredibly detailed large hoop earrings with fully modeled earring backings, as well as the chain & plate styled necklace and waist chain. Whether high fashion or hip hop culture, this set gives you all you need to pump your renders full of an edgy, energetic fashion!
What's Included and Features
- dforce Sassy Vinyl Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Sassy Vinyl !Load All
- Sassy Vinyl Bra
- Expand All
- Sassy Vinyl Corded High Heels
- Sassy Vinyl Earring Left
- Sassy Vinyl Earring Right
- Sassy Vinyl Hat
- Sassy Vinyl Jacket
- Expand Armpit L
- Expand Armpit R
- Expand Chest Upper
- Expand For Arm Down Compression L
- Expand For Arm Down Compression R
- Expand Forearm Bottom L
- Expand Forearm Bottom R
- Expand Forearm Front L
- Expand Forearm Front R
- Expand Forearm Rear L
- Expand Forearm Rear R
- Expand Forearm Top L
- Expand Forearm Top R
- Expand Lower L
- Expand Lower R
- Expand Shldr Area L
- Expand Shldr Area R
- Expand Upper Arm L
- Expand Upper Arm R
- Inflate Shldr Area L
- Inflate Shldr Area R
- Sassy Vinyl Necklace
- Sassy Vinyl Panties
- Expand All
- Sassy Vinyl Sheer Shirt
- Expand Chest Upper
- Expand For Arm Down Compression L
- Expand For Arm Down Compression R
- Expand Lower L
- Expand Lower R
- Expand Shldr Area L
- Expand Shldr Area R
- Expand All
- Sassy Vinyl dForce Skirt:
- Expand All
- Expand Front
- Expand Rear
- Expand Thigh L
- Expand Thigh R
- Expand Waist Front
- Expand Waist L
- Expand Waist R
- Expand Waist Rear
- Sassy Vinyl Waist Chain
- Expand All
- Supported Shapes:
- Aiko 8
- Charlotte 8
- Darcy 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Rynne 8
- Stephanie 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
- Materials Iray
- Sassy Vinyl !All
- Sassy Vinyl Bra
- Sassy Vinyl Buttons
- Sassy Vinyl Corded High Heels
- Sassy Vinyl Earrings
- Sassy Vinyl Hat
- Sassy Vinyl Jacket
- Sassy Vinyl Necklace
- Sassy Vinyl Panties
- Sassy Vinyl Sheer Shirt
- Sassy Vinyl Skirt
- Sassy Vinyl Waist Chain
- Textures Include:
- 43 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer