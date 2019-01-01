dforce Sassy Vinyl Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

This Vinyl outfit is slick, trendy, and stylish! Sassy Vinyl is a complete look clothing and accents kit for the Genesis 8 Female featuring incredibly detailed modeling, texturing and Iray shading. Set includes corded high heel shoes, vinyl, and lace-mesh panties, sheer mesh see-through T-shirt with vinyl accents to go with the underlying, fully opaque bra-top, and matching vinyl skirt, jacket and hat combination that round out the look.

To finish off the set, included are incredibly detailed large hoop earrings with fully modeled earring backings, as well as the chain & plate styled necklace and waist chain. Whether high fashion or hip hop culture, this set gives you all you need to pump your renders full of an edgy, energetic fashion!