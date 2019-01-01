dForce RockyShoo Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

The RockyShoo Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a modern take on Catholic Nun themed Outfits.

With Dress, Sleeves, Boots, Pants, and Necklace, the RockyShoo Outfit also includes three materials in Antique White, Black, and Corduroy, and dForce dress includes four preset poses (simulated bake morphs). Sleeves and pants include a fold morph for extra options.

RockyShoo comes with tons of supported shapes to be perfect for your favorite Genesis 8 Female.

The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming