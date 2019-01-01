-
SKU:66413
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
The RockyShoo Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a modern take on Catholic Nun themed Outfits.
With Dress, Sleeves, Boots, Pants, and Necklace, the RockyShoo Outfit also includes three materials in Antique White, Black, and Corduroy, and dForce dress includes four preset poses (simulated bake morphs). Sleeves and pants include a fold morph for extra options.
RockyShoo comes with tons of supported shapes to be perfect for your favorite Genesis 8 Female.
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
What's Included and Features
- dForce RockyShoo Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Rockyshoo Dress:
- Arm Bend
- Armfit Down
- FBMExpandAll
- FBMVoluptuous
- Neck Back Slide
- Neck Front Back Slide
- Neck Size
- Neck Up Down
- Preset pose 1 MD
- Preset pose 2 MD
- Preset pose 3 MD
- Preset pose 4 MD
- Rockyshoo NeckLace:
- Back Bend
- Band Big
- Bend
- Center Up
- FBMExpandAll
- Front Back
- L Move
- R move
- Side L
- Side R
- Side Slide
- Tip Bend
- Tip Up Down
- Twist L
- Twist R
- Up Down
- RockyShoo Sleeved:
- L Foream bend Fold
- L Hand Up Fold
- L Shoulder Bend -15 Fold
- L Shoulder Bend 90 Fold
- L Shoulder Front Fold
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsGone
- PBMBreastsHeavy
- PBMBreastsSize
- R Foream bend Fold
- R Hand Up Fold
- R Shoulder Bend -15 Fold
- R Shoulder Bend 90 Fold
- R Shoulder Front Fold
- RockyShoo Pants:
- FBMExpandAll
- L R Thigh 35 Fold
- L R Side 85 Fold
- L R Thigh bend -57 Fold
- L Side 85 Fold
- L Thigh 35 Fold
- L Thigh bend -57 Fold
- R Side -85 Fold
- R Thigh 35 Fold
- R Thigh bend -57 Fold
- Rockyshoo Boots:
- l foot up Close Hole M
- l foot up Close Hole
- L toebend0 M
- L toebend0
- pJCMAiko8FootBndUpL
- pJCMAiko8FootBndUpR
- pJCMAlexandra8_FootBndUpL
- pJCMAlexandra8_FootBndUpR
- pJCMBabina8_FootBndUpL
- pJCMBabina8_FootBndUpR
- pJCMCharlotte8_FootBndUpL
- pJCMCharlotte8_FootBndUpR
- pJCMFootDwn_75_L
- pJCMFootDwn_75_R
- pJCMFootUp_40_L
- pJCMFootUp_40_R
- pJCMGabriela8_FootBndFwdL
- pJCMGabriela8_FootBndFwdR
- pJCMGia8_FootBndUpL
- pJCMGia8_FootBndUpR
- pJCMLatonya8_FootBndUpL
- pJCMLatonya8_FootBndUpR
- pJCMMeiLin8_FootBndUpL
- pJCMMeiLin8_FootBndUpR
- pJCMMonique8FootBndUpL
- pJCMMonique8FootBndUpR
- pJCMOlympia8FootBndUpL
- pJCMOlympia8FootBndUpR
- pJCMPenny8FeetBndUpL
- pJCMPenny8FeetBndUpR
- pJCMStephanie8FootBndUpL
- pJCMStephanie8FootBndUpR
- pJCMTeenRaven8_FootBndUpL
- pJCMTeenRaven8_FootBndUpR
- pJCMToesUp_60_L
- pJCMToesUp_60_R
- pJCMVictoria8FootBndUpL
- pJCMVictoria8FootBndUpR
- pJCMZelara8_FootBndUpL
- pJCMZelara8_FootBndUpR
- r foot up Close Hole M
- r foot up Close Hole
- R toebend0 M
- R toebend0
- Supported Shapes
- FBM Karyssa 8 Body
- FBM Kaylee 8 Body
- FBM Mika 8 Body
- FBM Sakura8Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMHeavy
- FBMGia8
- FBMKanade8
- FBMLatonya8
- FBMMabel8
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMPenny8
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMTeenRaven8
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- FBMZelara8
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Material Options:
- Antique White,Black,Corduroy
- Poses:
- 4 preset poses
- Foot Pose
- Textures Include:
- 105 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metallic, OPacity and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer