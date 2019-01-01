-
SKU:67083
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
The dForce Retro Office Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is based on retro Japanese office attire.
Outfit includes Jacket, Skirt and Flats, plus 3 color options for Skirt, and 2 for Jacket and Flats.
If your Genesis 8 Female works in the office, or likes to look classy in general, get her the dForce Retro Office Outfit.
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
What's Included and Features
- dForce Retro Office Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Pumps (.DUF)
- Adj Back (L,R)
- Adj In (L,R)
- Adj Out (L,R)
- Adj Toe (L,R)
- Skirt(.DUF)
- GlutesLowerDepth
- GlutesSize
- HipBoneSize
- HipSize
- LegsLength
- ThighsSize
- ThighsTone
- Adj Long
- Adj Short
- Adj Front
- Jacket(.DUF)
- ShouldersSize
- UpperArmsSize
- LatsSize
- BreastsCleavage
- BreastsDiameter
- BreastsGone
- BreastsImplants
- BreastsSize
- BreastsSmall
- RibcageSize
- GlutesSize
- HipSize
- LegsLength
- ThighsSize
- WaistWidth
- Adj Armpit (L,R)
- Adj Elbow (L,R)
- Adj Sleeve (L,R)
- Adj Breast Big
- Adj Collar
- Adj Front Layer
- 1 Preload option
- 1 Foot Pose option
- Pumps (.DUF)
- Material Options (.DUF)
- 7 Iray Style options
- 7 3Delight Style options
- Supported Shapes
- Alexandra8
- Babina8
- Bridget8
- CJ8
- Darcy8
- Ellithia8
- Gabriela8
- Jenni8
- Kala8
- Latonya8
- Leisa8
- MeiLin8
- Olympia8
- Penny8
- Robyn8
- Sydney8
- Tasha8
- TeenJane8
- TeenJosie8
- Kaylee8
- TeenRaven8
- Tika8
- Victoria8
- Aiko8
- Aiko7 Clone
- Girl8
- Kanade8
- Karyssa8
- Mika8
- Rynne8
- Sakura8
- BodySize
- BodyTone
- Bodybuilder
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Heavy
- Height
- PearFigure
- Thin
- Voluptuous
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Texture Maps (.jpg)
- Total 11 Diffuse, Bump and Displacement Maps(2560 x 2560 to 3500 x 3500)
