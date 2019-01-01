The dForce Retro Office Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is based on retro Japanese office attire.

Outfit includes Jacket, Skirt and Flats, plus 3 color options for Skirt, and 2 for Jacket and Flats.

If your Genesis 8 Female works in the office, or likes to look classy in general, get her the dForce Retro Office Outfit.

The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming