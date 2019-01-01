-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66117Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66117Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
This texture expansion adds tons of different styles to your Real Fur Poncho!
Cute pink for the society girl, royal embroidery for the fantasy king and queen and rugged leather for the medieval ruffian — with this pack, you've got it all covered.
These textures are designed to tie in with the texture add-ons for the Royal Fantasy set for Genesis 8 Male(s) and the dForce Collection sets for Genesis 8 Female(s), but these 15 interchangeable presets will mix and match with many other sets as well.
By applying the Fur Styles that come with the base pack to these new textures you will get even more variations.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Real Fur Poncho Texture Expansion (.DUF)
- 15 Material Presets for Poncho, Buttons, and Fur
- 15 Material Presets for Poncho and Buttons
- 15 Material Presets for Buttons only
- Textures Include
- 111 Texture maps (.jpg and .png) for Base Color, Normal, Roughness, Metallicity, and Hair Scaling (256 x 256 to 4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Real Fur Poncho Texture Expansion (.DUF)