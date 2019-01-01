dForce Real Fur Poncho Texture Expansion

This texture expansion adds tons of different styles to your Real Fur Poncho!

Cute pink for the society girl, royal embroidery for the fantasy king and queen and rugged leather for the medieval ruffian — with this pack, you've got it all covered.

These textures are designed to tie in with the texture add-ons for the Royal Fantasy set for Genesis 8 Male(s) and the dForce Collection sets for Genesis 8 Female(s), but these 15 interchangeable presets will mix and match with many other sets as well.

By applying the Fur Styles that come with the base pack to these new textures you will get even more variations.