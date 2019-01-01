-
SKU:66107
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:dForce Hair, dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Get some Real Fur for your renders!
The Real Fur Poncho for Genesis 8 is the Real deal, and a versatile addition to all your scenes, whether contemporary, historical or fantasy!
Use the material presets out of the box or tweak them further by applying one of the Fur Styles.
Switch the fur parts on and off to create countless design variations.
The Poncho features a loose design to fit over layered clothing and comes with additional widen morphs to adjust it even better.
Due to its design the Poncho will need a dForce Cloth simulation to look good. It will not adjust very well to poses without running a simulation.
A user guide detailing all the necessary steps is included.
Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this digital asset.
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
What's Included and Features
- dForce Real Fur Poncho for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
- Poncho Female
- Corner Out Back Left
- Corner Out Back Right
- Corner Out Front Left
- Corner Out Front Right
- Lift All
- Lift Neck
- Lift Sleeve Left
- Lift Sleeve Right
- Neckline Tighten Front
- Neckline Tighten Back
- Widen All Back
- Widen All Front
- Widen All
- Widen Chest Front
- Widen Collar Left
- Widen Collar Right
- Widen Neck Back
- Widen Neck Sides
- Widen Sleeve Left
- Widen Sleeve Right
- Hide Edge 1 (Bottom to Top)
- Hide Edge 2 (Bottom to Top)
- Poncho Male
- Corner Out Back Left
- Corner Out Back Right
- Corner Out Front Left
- Corner Out Front Right
- Lift All
- Lift Neck
- Lift Sleeve Left
- Lift Sleeve Right
- Neckline Tighten Front
- Neckline Tighten Back
- Widen All Back
- Widen All Front
- Widen All
- Widen Chest Front
- Widen Collar Left
- Widen Collar Right
- Widen Neck Back
- Widen Neck Sides
- Widen Sleeve Left
- Widen Sleeve Right
- Hide Edge 1 (Bottom to Top)
- Hide Edge 2 (Bottom to Top
- Fur Collar (for Male and Female Poncho)
- Fur Edge 1 (for Male and Female Poncho)
- Fur Edge 2 (for Male and Female Poncho)
- Fur Main (for Male and Female Poncho)
- Fur All (for Male and Female Poncho)
- Poncho Female
- Supported Female Shapes
- Aiko 8
- Alexandra 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- Darcy 8
- Edie 8
- Ellithia 8
- Eva 8
- Gabriela 8
- Gia 8
- Girl 8
- Kala 8
- Kanade 8
- Karyssa 8
- Kaylee 8
- Latonya 8
- Leisa 8
- Mabel 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Mika 8
- Monique 8
- Mrs Chow 8
- Olympia 8
- Penny 8
- Rynne 8
- Sakura 8
- Stephanie 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Jane 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Tika 8
- Victoria 8
- Zelara 8
- Body Size
- Body Tone
- Bodybuilder
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Heavy
- Pear Figure
- Thin
- Voluptuous
- Breasts Natural
- Breasts Cleavage
- Breasts Heavy
- Breasts Shape 1-8
- Breasts Size
- Supported Male Shapes
- Christian 8
- Darius 8
- Diego 8
- Edward 8
- Elios 8
- Floyd 8
- Landon 8
- Lee 8
- Lucas 8
- Michael 8
- Mr Woo 8
- Nix 8
- Ollie 8
- Owen 8
- Sanjay 8
- Silas 8
- The Brute 8
- Vladimir 8
- Yuzuru 8
- Body Size
- Bodybuilder Details
- Bodybuilder Size
- Emaciated
- Fitness Details
- Fitness Size
- Lithe
- Portly
- Stocky
- Thin
- Material Presets
- 3 Material Presets for Poncho, Buttons, & Fur
- 3 Material Presets for Poncho & Buttons
- 3 Material Presets for Buttons
- Fur Style Presets
- Fluffy
- Fuzzy
- Natural
- Scraggly 1
- Scraggly 2
- Shaggy
- Short 1
- Short 2
- Smooth
- Utility Presets
- Show/Hide Presets for the Fur parts
- Collar on/off
- Poncho dForce Cloth Settings
- Simulation Settings
- Activate/Freeze dForce presets
- PDF User Guide
- Textures Include
- Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (512x512 to 4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Real Fur Poncho for Genesis 8 (.DUF)