dForce Real Fur Poncho for Genesis 8

Get some Real Fur for your renders!

The Real Fur Poncho for Genesis 8 is the Real deal, and a versatile addition to all your scenes, whether contemporary, historical or fantasy!

Use the material presets out of the box or tweak them further by applying one of the Fur Styles.

Switch the fur parts on and off to create countless design variations.

The Poncho features a loose design to fit over layered clothing and comes with additional widen morphs to adjust it even better.

Due to its design the Poncho will need a dForce Cloth simulation to look good. It will not adjust very well to poses without running a simulation.

A user guide detailing all the necessary steps is included.

Note: No animals were harmed in the production of this digital asset.

The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming