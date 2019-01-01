-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65733Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65733Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Check out these 4 fun and fashion-forward textures for the Rave Party outfit. Let your girls sparkle and shine with these super cool textures in Stars, Stripes, Flowers, and Rainbow, with hierarchical material presets!
The party is on with dForce Rave Party Outfit Textures.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Rave Party Outfit Textures (.DUF)
- Full outfit hierarchical material preset in 4 styles:
- Stars
- Stripes
- Flowers
- Rainbow
- Separate material presets for
- Belt
- Bracelet 1
- Bracelet 2
- Bracelet Left
- Earring Left
- Earring Right
- Earring Small
- Earring Top
- Geometry Shell Bodysuit
- Glasses
- Legs
- Low Boots
- Nose Ring
- Pants
- Ring Left
- Ring Right
- Top
- Full outfit hierarchical material preset in 4 styles:
- Textures Include
- 37 texture maps 1024x1024 to 2048x2048
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Rave Party Outfit Textures (.DUF)