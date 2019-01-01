-
SKU:66513
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Customize your Playtime Chills Outfit with dForce Playtime Chills Outfit Textures.
This set of 5 Textures for comes with 2 bonus materials for the Playsuit!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Playtime Chills Outfit Textures:
- Becky
- Cathy
- Emma
- Genna
- Hannah
- Textures Include:
- 140 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
