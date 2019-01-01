-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66259Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66259Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
If it's cold, but your female character still wants to play, she needs Playtime Chills for Genesis 8 Female(s)!
This 5 piece dForce Clothing set for Genesis 8 Females comes with leggings, boots, a knee-length jumpsuit, indie hat, and scarf to keep your female character cozy and stylish in the cold.
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Playtime Chills Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
- Playtime Chills Full Outfit
- Playtime Boots:
- Expand All
- Ankle Joint Left Loosen
- Ankle Joint Right Loosen
- Ankle Left Loosen
- Ankle Right Loosen
- Back Heel Left Loosen
- Back Heel Right Loosen
- Left Foor Expand All
- Right Foot Expand All
- Sole Left Adjust
- Sole Right Adjust
- Toes Left Loosen
- Toes Right Loosen
- Playtime Hat:
- Expand All
- Add Volume
- Back Out
- Front Adjust
- Lift Crown
- Side Left Adjust
- Side Right Adjust
- Playtime Playsuit:
- Expand All
- Arm Back Left Expand
- Arm Back Right Expand
- Buttock Adjust
- Chest Adjust
- Crotch Adjust
- Hem Back Left Adjust
- Hem Back Right Adjust
- Hem Front Left Adjust
- Hem Front Right Adjust
- Hem Left Outside Adjust
- Hem Right Outside Adjust
- Hip Left Adjust
- Hip Right Adjust
- Shoulder Left Raise
- Shoulder Right Raise
- Sleeve Left Expand
- Sleeve Right Expand
- Stomach Adjust
- Playtime Scarf:
- Expand All
- Neck Back Drop
- Neck Back Lower Adjust
- Neck Front Drop
- Neck Left Adjust
- Neck Lower Adjust
- Neck Right Adjust
- Scalf Back Out
- Scalf Front Out
- Shoulder Left Lift
- Shoulder Right Lift
- Playtime Tights:
- Expand All
- Ankle Left Loosen
- Ankle Right Loosen
- Back Adjust
- Back Knee Left Loosen
- Back Knee Right Loosen
- Buttocks Adjust
- Crotch Adjust
- Foot Left Loosen
- Foot Right Loosen
- Hip Left Adjust
- Hip Right Adjust
- Knee Left Loosen
- Knee Right Loosen
- Stomach Adjust
- Supported Shapes:
- Aiko 8
- Body Size
- Bodybuilder
- CJ 8
- Charlotte 8
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Height
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Pear Figure
- Stephanie 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Voluptuous
- Breasts Diameter
- Breasts Size
- Breasts Implants
- Breasts Natural
- Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
- Material Options:
- Set of Abbigail Materials for Each Piece
- Textures Include:
- 25 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer