dForce Playtime Chills Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $21.95
    • dForce Playtime Chills Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66259
    Artist:
    Daz Originals CynderBlue Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    If it's cold, but your female character still wants to play, she needs Playtime Chills for Genesis 8 Female(s)!

    This 5 piece dForce Clothing set for Genesis 8 Females comes with leggings, boots, a knee-length jumpsuit, indie hat, and scarf to keep your female character cozy and stylish in the cold.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Playtime Chills Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
    • Playtime Chills Full Outfit
    • Playtime Boots:
      • Expand All
      • Ankle Joint Left Loosen
      • Ankle Joint Right Loosen
      • Ankle Left Loosen
      • Ankle Right Loosen
      • Back Heel Left Loosen
      • Back Heel Right Loosen
      • Left Foor Expand All
      • Right Foot Expand All
      • Sole Left Adjust
      • Sole Right Adjust
      • Toes Left Loosen
      • Toes Right Loosen
    • Playtime Hat:
      • Expand All
      • Add Volume
      • Back Out
      • Front Adjust
      • Lift Crown
      • Side Left Adjust
      • Side Right Adjust
    • Playtime Playsuit:
      • Expand All
      • Arm Back Left Expand
      • Arm Back Right Expand
      • Buttock Adjust
      • Chest Adjust
      • Crotch Adjust
      • Hem Back Left Adjust
      • Hem Back Right Adjust
      • Hem Front Left Adjust
      • Hem Front Right Adjust
      • Hem Left Outside Adjust
      • Hem Right Outside Adjust
      • Hip Left Adjust
      • Hip Right Adjust
      • Shoulder Left Raise
      • Shoulder Right Raise
      • Sleeve Left Expand
      • Sleeve Right Expand
      • Stomach Adjust
    • Playtime Scarf:
      • Expand All
      • Neck Back Drop
      • Neck Back Lower Adjust
      • Neck Front Drop
      • Neck Left Adjust
      • Neck Lower Adjust
      • Neck Right Adjust
      • Scalf Back Out
      • Scalf Front Out
      • Shoulder Left Lift
      • Shoulder Right Lift
    • Playtime Tights:
      • Expand All
      • Ankle Left Loosen
      • Ankle Right Loosen
      • Back Adjust
      • Back Knee Left Loosen
      • Back Knee Right Loosen
      • Buttocks Adjust
      • Crotch Adjust
      • Foot Left Loosen
      • Foot Right Loosen
      • Hip Left Adjust
      • Hip Right Adjust
      • Knee Left Loosen
      • Knee Right Loosen
      • Stomach Adjust
    • Supported Shapes:
      • Aiko 8
      • Body Size
      • Bodybuilder
      • CJ 8
      • Charlotte 8
      • Emaciated
      • Fitness
      • Height
      • Mei Lin 8
      • Monique 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Pear Figure
      • Stephanie 8
      • Teen Josie 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Voluptuous
      • Breasts Diameter
      • Breasts Size
      • Breasts Implants
      • Breasts Natural
      • Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
    • Material Options:
      • Set of Abbigail Materials for Each Piece
    • Textures Include:
      • 25 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

